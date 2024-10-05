VICTORIOUS Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff said that his side’s reaction to adversity was the most pleasing aspect of their 2-0 derby win over former club Barnsley – on an afternoon when the hosts’ did not let their heads drop and persevered and got their rewards late on.

Town came into the game on the back of a grim run of seven losses in their past eight competitive outings, with their last two home matches being particularly poor en route to wretched losses to Northampton Town and Blackpool.

Here, Town were the better side in the first half, but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

They didn’t panic, even as the clock ticked down and took the lead on 83 minutes through a cracker from Ben Wiles.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff pictured on derby day against former club Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Fellow midfielder David Kasumu, on his birthday, added a late second from distance to seal a richly-deserved success for Town and Duff against his old club.

Duff, whose side host Barnsley in a Trophy game on Tuesday, said: "I thought we were good value for the win. You are never going to dominate 90 minutes, but I thought we were the dominant team over 90 minutes against a good team.

"At 0-0 at half-time, there’s always a bit of a worry because you are thinking ‘have we missed our opportunities’. The most pleasing part of today is the fact that we got in at 0-0 and didn’t panic.

"The fact that when Barnsley had a 10-15 minute spell in the second half and they stuck to task and had to sit in for a few minutes and then came back out was a positive.

"Because part of the mentality we are trying to get out of is people going into themselves with a little bit of adversity.

"We scored a worldie in the end to win the game. But it was either going to be that or go in off someone’s backside.

"From my point of view, you get the players to a certain point on the pitch and then it’s on them.

"We have found every way to lose a game in the last month, whether it’s refereeing decisions, us shooting ourselves in the foot or an injury and we haven’t reacted to any sort of adversity.

"That was the most pleasing part today. There was loads of good football and performances – I think we have some good players – and I thought the supporters were really good from minute one.

"There has been a bit of noise and heat, of course there is. So to deliver that performance knowing that the fans could have ‘gone’, but didn’t is really pleasing.