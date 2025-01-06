Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff praises players for handling 'adversity' - as he tries to bring in some 'help' in the transfer window

MICHAEL DUFF has praised his Huddersfield Town players for coping with considerable adversity during their 14-match unbeaten League One run as he strives to bring in some ‘help’ in the winter window, more especially up front.

For the second successive home game, Town had to settle for a point in a goalless stalemate with Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, their third draw in their past four matches at the John Smith's Stadium.

Fourth-placed Town had chances to seal victory, but their lack of clinical edge in the final third again surfaced, to intensify their need to sign a new striking option by February 3.

It was an occasion which saw recent signing Ruben Roosken sent off less than 10 minutes into his debut following a 82nd-minute high challenge on Rotherham utility man Cam Humphreys.

Despite a frustrating afternoon, Duff – who lost Nigel Lonwijk to a hamstring injury in the first few minutes to add to Town’s injury count – is keen to accentuate the positives, with his side having not seen their colours lowered at league level since October 1.

Duff, who will also be without key midfielder David Kasumu for three to four weeks after his injured his hamstring on Friday, said: “We have had to deal with a lot of adversity in the last six weeks particularly and they are sticking together and showing they look like a team and hopefully we can add to help them.

"I think the lads have been brilliant for me. We can moan and gripe about certain things. But from my point of view, my job is (about) ‘are the group of players putting the work in?’ 100 per cent.

"No matter what shape we are playing in and if we are down to ten men, they are putting in the numbers. Yes, there’s a frustration, but also a bit of pride in the way they are going about their business.

Huddersfield Town's Brodie Spencer challenges Rotherham United rival Sam Nombe. Picture: Jim Brailsford.

"It’s over three months now and 14 games, which is a third of the season without a league defeat. There’s been a couple of draws, but they are not ‘shading draws’. We’ve been dominating teams as in the last two home games. We’ve just not got three (points).

"We just need someone to put the ball into the net. It’s not me moaning because the players are giving me everything.

"If one goes in off someone's backside or one moment of quality, we win 1-0 and everyone goes home happy."