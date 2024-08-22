HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Michael Duff is expecting ins and outs as the summer transfer window heads into its final full week of trading - but has sent out a positive message regarding the club’s retainment of key players.

Town have been considered and strategic in the window so far, bringing in five players in Callum Marshall, Antony Evans, Herbie Kane, Mickel Miller and Lasse Sorensen.

Ideally, Duff would like to bring in another forward option before August 30.

Equally, should the window close with the likes of Lee Nicholls, Michal Helik and Brodie Spencer still being on deck at the John Smith’s Stadium, that would be a major tick in the box.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

While Duff is expecting activity in and out of the building, he is hopeful, as it stands, that the club will be able to keep who they want to.

Duff, whose side are seeking to record a fourth successive victory in all competitions at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday, said: “There’s been no bids. There’s been interest in maybe some of the fringe players, but no bids for any of the starters that have started the last two or three games.

"I think we have made it quite clear that no-one is for sale anyway, so that’s the beauty of the strength and position we are in. There’s no fire-sale.

"In the last week of the window, there’s lots of plates spinning. Like I said before, there will probably be ins and outs before the end of the window, but if there isn’t, we’re quite comfortable.

"You are always trying to improve what you think you have got, there’s a domino effect all the time and we are not always in control of that, whether it’s a Premier League or Championship club or whether it’s a club coming in for one of our players.

"It’s a moveable market, but what it is now is (one) starting to move with a short space of time left."

Rhys Healey, who missed last weekend’s win over Stevenage with a groin niggle, is available for the visit of Shrewsbury.

Fellow forward Bojan Radulovic (groin) is still on the rehabilitation trail, with Town picking up no fresh issues from last weekend.

Duff continued: "He (Healey) has trained today, so he’ll be available for selection, which is good. He’s come back into the group.

"We didn’t want to take a risk with him, so he was with the physios on the grass on Monday and Tuesday and (with) no reactions yesterday. So he’s been back in full training today and it’s another body to add.

"I don’t know exactly with Bojan. He was out on the grass, albeit with the physios today. So we have not seen a lot of Bojan. When he did it, it was diagnosed as a four to six-week injury; I think he’s probably three weeks in.

