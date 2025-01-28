Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff provides updates on Joe Taylor and Tom Lees plus his view on loss to League One leaders Birmingham City

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff is facing an anxious wait to hear the prognosis regarding marquee winter window signing Joe Taylor after he missed the League One game with leaders Birmingham City with a hamstring issue.

Taylor reported an issue on Monday and sat out the game with Blues as a precaution.

Duff erred on the side of caution with the Town boss also electing not to start key defender Radinio Balker after he reported some cramp in the second half on Saturday after his first start of the season following a long injury lay-off.

Town are also assessing Tom Lees who was in the wars late on and came off with Balker coming on towards the end of the game as a concussion sub.

Huddersfield manager Michael Duff during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

On Taylor, Duff said: “We took him off on Saturday as a precaution. It was not an injury. He came in on Sunday and (on Monday) he reported a funny feeling in his hamstring.

“Like a cramp sensation. We just can’t take the risk at the minute.

“I’d have loved to have played Radinio (Balker) as I thought he was our best player on Saturday.

"We’ve had it imaged (Taylor issue) and when we get the results, we will wait and see. Hopefully, it’s nothing serious because we don't need another injury.”

Birmingham City's Keshi Anderson (left) scores their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

On Lees, he added: “It was his nose, but I’ve not spoken to the doctor and not seen it back. It was used as a concussion (sub), but I don’t know if it was a concussion or not.

"They could not stem it basically. I have not seen the incident back, so don’t want to get involved in that.”

Offering his take on the game, with a stunner early in the second half from Keshi Anderson seeing Blues win and inflict a second successive home loss upon Town, Duff added: "It was a tight game and one moment of quality wins them the game and I don’t think either keeper has made a save.

“It was two good teams and the positive is when we played them earlier this season, I thought they were miles better and I didn’t think that was the case here.

“From our point of view, it wasn’t a shape or effort thing, we just didn’t use the ball quickly enough. We just lacked a bit of quality with the ball and Saturday was probably the same thing.