Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff reveals injury boost plus an admission on weekend League One opponents Bolton Wanderers
The Danish wing-back suffered a hamstring injury in mid-autumn and then endured further woe in his first league appearance back in mid-December when he had a relapse in his comeback outing.
Duff, whose side boast a 16-match unbeaten run at league level, said: "Lasse can have some involvement in the game. It’s probably unlikely he will start based on the time he has been out.
"We got minutes into Rads (Radinio Balker) last week and Rhys Healey. We haven’t actually got that many out now and Lee Nicholls come back into it last week..
"We don’t know what we are going to face now. Bolton were pretty structured in the way they approached the game and wanted to play.”
Duff admits he is unsure what to expect from managerless Bolton, who parted company with Ian Evatt earlier this week and will be led by interim-boss Julian Darby this weekend.
He added: "With Julian taking the team – because it’s not any of the assistants, who have all gone and it’s the academy staff who are taking it – it could be a back three or four or five.
"It’s difficult, but we’ve got to focus on us now and no matter what they play, you should know. If we get the teamsheet, we might get the team wrong, but after 30 seconds, you know what formation they play, so it’s just adjustment and a couple of things.
"They have some good players and are not bottom of the league. They feel as if they have been underachieving and have some really, really good players and totally dominated a good Charlton team on Tuesday, but somehow lost. They should have won the game."
