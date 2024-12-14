Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff rues a 'massive decision' against Lincoln City plus latest on Matty Pearson and Lasse Sorensen

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff rued a ‘massive decision’ going against his side in a see-saw – and controversial – 2-2 draw with visiting Lincoln City.

Dreadful in a firstt half which saw them trail 2-0, the hosts were much better on the resumption, with Brodie Spencer’s first goal in Terriers’ colours reducing the arrears early in the second period.

Town pushed and camped in Lincoln’s half, but had to wait until the 89th minute for a leveller, wih Callum Marshall firing home after good work from fellow replacement Spencer.

Earlier in the 72nd minute, there was huge controversy when referee Alan Young was unmoved after Ben Wiles went down under clear contact from Imps defender Sean Roughan.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The visiting player found himself on the wrong side of his opponent, panicked and bundled the midfielder over, but Young, despite a long think, was not ignored the appeals.

Duff, whose side extended heir unbeaten league sequence to 10 games – Town also have not their colours lowered on home soil since late September – said: "Obviously, it was a game of two halves. We never turned up in the first half, it was slow and lethargic with the ball and their players ran past ours and won the first contact.

"The reaction was really good. That was (like) Northampton at home, 2-0 down at half-time and we get beaten 3-1 and never look like getting back in it.

"I think we should win the game in the end and I think there was a massive decision in the game which went against us. I don’t want to say too much about it because everyone knows what I am talking about. It was clear.

"But sometimes, you need a little bit of luck in football and that is not a little bit of luck, you just need the correct decision to be made. So it was a bit of bad luck against a good team.

"We talked in the second half about getting the stadium involved. And it was noisy because we camped in their half, which has been a (previous) criticism of where we’ve been and we haven’t been able to camp in for long enough (previously).

"It’s a point gained being 2-0 down, but the weird feeling is we could have won it and I am sure Michael (Skubala) was saying the same thing."

Duff revealed that Matty Pearson came off with illness just before the break, with the defender among several players who reported feeling unwell in the working week – with the defender putting his hand up to play.

The Town chief says the club are assessing wing-back Lasse Sorensen, who came on against his former club at the break after making his comeback from injury in midweek.

The Dane was replaced on 73 minutes after receiving treatment.

On Pearson, Duff added: "We’ve got quite a bit of illness in the camp. Leesy (Tom Lees) has been ill all week and Matty Pearson had to go off with an illness.

"It’s something that has happened four times (with players) this year, so it’s something I will have to speak to the players about."

And on the condition of Sorensen, he said: "I don’t know. I never noticed it. He went on a lung-bursting run down the right with (Tendayi) Darikwa and as he crossed it, there was apparently a bit of a reaction – the physios watch it a little bit differently to what I watch it. We tried for another 10 minutes and then he came off.

"The problem with Lasse is he’s never (previously) been injured, so he doesn’t know his own body.