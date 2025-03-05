HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff says that the League One club will ‘protect’ and ‘support’ striker Dion Charles following the latest tough moment in his Terriers career on Tuesday evening.

The former Bolton Wanderers forward is yet to get on the scoresheet in 10 appearances for Town after his Roses switch for a significant fee in mid-January.

Following a big miss in the derby at Barnsley on February 15, the 29-year-old was dropped to the bench, but started in last week’s loss at Wigan, where he did well to set up a goal for Callum Marshall.

The hard-running frontman was an unused substitute last weekend at Stevenage, but entered the fray after just 22 minutes of Tuesday’s game versus Wrexham at the John Smith’s Stadium, due to an injury sustained by Josh Koroma.

Huddersfield Town's Dion Charles. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

As with the Barnsley game, Charles was presented with a golden chance to get his Terriers career up and running after being sent clear by Marshall, but fired wildly over with the goal at his mercy shortly before the break when the score was goalless.

Duff said: "You can almost see his brain ticking as he’s running through.

"He looked like he’d made his decision to smash it from quite a long way out, instead of just going through and slotting it through.

"In the end, he’s hit it high, wide and over the bar by some margin.

Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"But we need to support him, he’s our player, we need to protect him and try and look after him.

"The boys are giving everything, but the injuries are just so disruptive at the minute. It’s really, really frustrating.

“When you have two or three gilt-edged chances, you need someone to take them.”

The loss extended Town’s run without a home win to six games.