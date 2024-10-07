HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff admitted he had no issue with the stick he received from Barnsley supporters on derby day – with his side’s late victory likely to have provided ample compensation nevertheless.

Facing his former club for the first time since leaving for Swansea City in June 2023, Duff was on the receiving end of several unflattering songs, as was ex-Reds midfielder Herbie Kane in Town’s deserved 2-0 home win in League One.

A tidy assist for the hosts’ 83rd-minute opener from Ben Wiles provided the karma for Kane, who came on as a substitute 12 minutes earlier after not featuring in Town’s previous two squads.

Speaking afterwards, Duff, whose side ended a four-match losing sequence at league level and won for just the second time in nine matches in all competitions, said: “I only heard me ‘getting the bird’.

“When you stand in front of 20,000 people, I am just pleased I wasn’t getting booed by all four sides of the ground because the win and performance was good.

“I have got no issue with the Barnsley supporters at all. I made a mistake. I had a great 12 months there and they are fully entitled to give me a bit of stick. I probably deserve it in the end.”

On Kane’s contribution, Duff, whose side entertain Barnsley in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening, continued: “I thought Herbie came on and affected the game really well.

“Huddersfield fans haven’t seen it yet, but Barnsley fans know he’s a good player.

“He has not got fit, but is starting to look a little bit more like the player we signed. Hopefully with the two-week break and couple more games in between, we can get him up to speed.

“Hodgey (Joe Hodge) felt his groin and was actually getting subbed before he came off (for Kane). Hopefully, there’s nothing too serious as I felt he was excellent.”

While it was a relieving victory in the context of Town’s season for Duff, the concerns intensified for opposite number Darrell Clarke following another poor performance from his side, with the international break likely to have come at an opportune moment for the Reds, who aren’t back in league action until October 19.

Clarke observed: “For the past two or three weeks, we haven’t been at the levels we need to be at.

“We have to look in the mirror, first and foremost and make sure we get it right. We haven’t got a league game for another couple of weeks, so there’s a lot of hard work on the training pitch. We need a lot more. They are an honest bunch and understand we have to get standards better. We don't want to throw players under the bus, but they also have to realise that we have to get standards up if we are going to compete to get in the top 10.

“We are not getting our attacking football going. When we have, it’s very bitty. The players have a certain level I expected and I want more, I don’t think that’s wrong in saying that.

“The players have to show they are capable of being top players at this level and potentially bottom half of the Championship, because that’s how we should be recruiting.”