Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff's pledge regarding stricken striker Joe Taylor and transfer window admission

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Michael Duff has said that the club will rally round big window signing Joe Taylor - who will be sidelined for between four to six weeks with a hamstring issue.

The former Luton striker, who has made just two starts since joining, felt discomfort on Monday ahead of the League One home game with Birmingham.

Duff said: "I am as frustrated as any supporter as ultimately we think he’s a really good player and that's why we brought him in.

"I feel for him as he has been waiting for his move for a long long time, as have we.

"It probably heightened the excitement of him coming because every party was excited. He was desperate to come in and we’ve just got to make sure he’s ok as well, as a lot of pressure came with him and he’s a young kid too.”

It is the latest untimely injury blow for Town, with injuries - particularly hamstring problems - having formed a big part of their narrative so far in 2024-25.

Duff has stressed that the issue is a new one for Taylor, who has never had a similar ailment in his career.

On whether anything could have been done to prevent the issue flaring up, Duff added: "No, he’s only been in the building for 10 days and we’ve managed his load and he hasn’t trained every day. He has done less than the others as we’re really aware of where he has been physically.

"You are always aware of any spike in load and there's been loads of those types of meetings and he is more confused than anyone. He can’t tell you when he did it or how it felt."

Duff says he does not expect any more incoming activity during the window closes.

He added: "I don’t envisage any business. I will be quite happy if there is no business, to be honest.