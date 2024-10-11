Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff's positive message to Bojan Radulovic and why he wants to see a bit of 'conflict' among his players
Huddersfield Town forward Bojan Radulovic definitely falls into that bracket.
His time at Town has been slow out of the starting blocks, with injuries and separate niggles not helping his cause.
The 24-year-old is still waiting for his first goal this term, but if recent performances are anything to go by, it might not be too far away.
On Radulovic, who produced an intelligent assist for Town’s opener in their Trophy win over Barnsley, head coach Michael Duff said: "Bojan is different. He is not a target man. He wants to link play.
"The club have obviously seen something in him to pay the money they did. It’s confidence in his body as much as anything and confidence in the players around him.
"One thing I do ask is that when I play with a front two, they have got to run. Sometimes, with Bojan, it’s like: ‘Oh, I’ve got to run again?’. ‘Yes, you have got to run again, mate..’
"But he will learn that. The fitter he gets and more training he does, he will start understanding. He missed a lot of pre season, so a lot of the patterns we worked on and the crossing areas when the ball goes in certain areas, we expect him to be somewhere.
"He has missed all that and hopefully you get to a point where you just land on things as you subliminally go: ‘I know where the ball is going now.’"
Town are taking a break this weekend after two successive 2-0 home victories over Barnsley in the space of four days.
Both wins were comprehensive and reflected well upon a group of players who had done it tough in the first part of autumn, which saw Town lose seven matches out of all competitions in all competitions before their Reds’ double-header.
Duff feels he has a good group, but a bit of conflict and edge wouldn’t go amiss either.
He added: "Their attitude has been good. They have not white-flagged it or downed tools.
"They are a together group, but can push harder. They all get on together and well.
"Sometimes, you don’t always want that, but a bit of conflict and want to push each other (and say) ‘You’re coming to the gym with me and doing extras’. That’s where we need to get it as not a nice environment, but a high performing one."