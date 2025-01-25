Huddersfield Town boss on a lack of quality, referee, Ben Wiles injury and bringing off Joe Taylor versus Bolton Wanderers

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff bemoaned his side’s lack of quality and the performance of referee Paul Howard as his side went down to their first League One loss in 17 games since October 1 in a 1-0 Roses reverse to Bolton Wanderers on a frustrating afternoon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town, who handed first home starts to ex-Wanderers forward Dion Charles and Joe Taylor, struggled for wit and method and it was only when sub Callum Marshall entered the fray that they posted a real threat.

The only goal of the game arrived on 55 minutes when Aaron Collins struck for managerless Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff, whose side welcome title favourites Birmingham on Tuesday, said: "There was a lack of quality from our point of view. We had loads of the ball, but the final cross, pass and run (wasn’t there) and we got done with a sucker punch.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"Bolton started the game really well, but after the first 10 or 15 minutes, I thought the game was basically played in their half.

"They did it really well and we just fell down on a lack of quality in the important part of the pitch.

"We can’t keep giving ourselves holes to get out of. It might be a good thing; going four months and having that feeling is not nice and they are coming in and whooping it up in the dressing room afterwards, I’ve no problem with that, they have won the game. But just remember the feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will have to be better than that on Tuesday. We crack on and have got to react properly.

"We have just brought some new players in and have a lot of players coming back. Joe (Taylor) looks short of football, you can see that and we are trying to build new relationships while trying to win games at the same time.

"We don’t think we have cracked it."

On bringing off Taylor on the hour mark, he added: "It wasn’t planned. He wasn’t impacting the game, so I took him off. Callum has been good and probably unlucky to come out of the team. He’s probably the only one who tested them and held it up on the halfway line and played.

"We just couldn’t build any momentum in the game. I don’t think the referee helped that. Whether it’s right or wrong now, it’s a mandatory yellow card now if you stop a re-start and it happened two or three times in the first-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have had a red card this year for stopping a loose ball and a left-back buried Ollie Turton in the first half and should be sent off. He is not the reason we lost the game, but he didn’t help in terms of trying to build a bit of momentum."

An enforced change saw Ben Wiles come off on 36 minutes with an impact injury.