Huddersfield Town boss on a lack of quality, referee, Ben Wiles injury and bringing off Joe Taylor versus Bolton Wanderers
Town, who handed first home starts to ex-Wanderers forward Dion Charles and Joe Taylor, struggled for wit and method and it was only when sub Callum Marshall entered the fray that they posted a real threat.
The only goal of the game arrived on 55 minutes when Aaron Collins struck for managerless Wanderers.
Duff, whose side welcome title favourites Birmingham on Tuesday, said: "There was a lack of quality from our point of view. We had loads of the ball, but the final cross, pass and run (wasn’t there) and we got done with a sucker punch.
"Bolton started the game really well, but after the first 10 or 15 minutes, I thought the game was basically played in their half.
"They did it really well and we just fell down on a lack of quality in the important part of the pitch.
"We can’t keep giving ourselves holes to get out of. It might be a good thing; going four months and having that feeling is not nice and they are coming in and whooping it up in the dressing room afterwards, I’ve no problem with that, they have won the game. But just remember the feeling.
"We will have to be better than that on Tuesday. We crack on and have got to react properly.
"We have just brought some new players in and have a lot of players coming back. Joe (Taylor) looks short of football, you can see that and we are trying to build new relationships while trying to win games at the same time.
"We don’t think we have cracked it."
On bringing off Taylor on the hour mark, he added: "It wasn’t planned. He wasn’t impacting the game, so I took him off. Callum has been good and probably unlucky to come out of the team. He’s probably the only one who tested them and held it up on the halfway line and played.
"We just couldn’t build any momentum in the game. I don’t think the referee helped that. Whether it’s right or wrong now, it’s a mandatory yellow card now if you stop a re-start and it happened two or three times in the first-half.
"I have had a red card this year for stopping a loose ball and a left-back buried Ollie Turton in the first half and should be sent off. He is not the reason we lost the game, but he didn’t help in terms of trying to build a bit of momentum."
An enforced change saw Ben Wiles come off on 36 minutes with an impact injury.
Duff said: "Wilesy got a stamp on his foot and the pain didn’t ease. Hopefully, it’s just a kick.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.