Huddersfield Town boss on change of penalty taker and more injury woe - Barnsley FC chief scotches talk of 'mental block' at Oakwell

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that Josh Koroma will relinquish penalty-taking duties after his second successive miss from 12 yards in midweek.

The striker saw his spot-kick saved by Leyton Orient keeper Josh Keeley in Tuesday’s 2-0 League One victory at one of his former clubs.

Duff, whose side extended their league sequence to seven matches and have been beaten just once in their past 10 games in all competitions, will now seek a replacement.

The Town chief said: “He will come off them now and someone else will take the next penalty.

Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"Penalty takers are going to miss one, but once you miss two, I think you need to have another look at it.

"I think he would be open enough to that. We’ve not had a conversation with him, but I think we will look to revisit it.

"Josh was the penalty taker. We don’t really have the profile of a player who has spent his whole career taking penalties.

"Josh is a centre-forward who wants to score goals and he wants to get back on the scoresheet after missing a few games. But we will have a conversation as a staff now and there will be a (new) nominated penalty taker."

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Fifth-placed Town suffered another addition to their injury list, with Mickel Miller stretchered off with a knee injury just before half-time.

Duff added: "I think the lad has landed on him, so he thinks he’s opened up his medial ligament in his knee.

"It's unbelievable at the minute in terms of injuries. That’s a contact injury, there’s nothing we can do about it. But you literally get a couple back and a couple come out. It feels like we are swimming against the tide constantly, but it was a pleasing night overall."

Meanwhile, home frustrations continued for Barnsley in a 2-2 draw with Reading at Oakwell, with the Reds having won just twice in front of their own fans at league level this term. Head coach Darrell Clarke, whose side remain in the play-offs and host old club Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend, insists that his players do not have a ‘mental block’ with playing at home. Clarke added: "A mental block is if players are shying away from the ball and not competing and not putting themselves forwards to make mistakes because they don’t want to get on the ball.