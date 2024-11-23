Huddersfield Town boss on 'finding a way' to win, the best player on pitch 'by an absolute mile' v Charlton and updates on Pearson & Healey

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff was happy to see his side ‘find a way to win’ despite not being at their best en route to a 2-1 home victory over ten-man Charlton Athletic, which extended their unbeaten league sequence to six matches.

In the process, Town, who won it thanks to a 63rd-minute strike from David Kasumu, secured their sixth successive win at the John Smith’s Stadium in all competitions and moved up to fifth in the League One table.

Earlier, Town had led through Matty Pearson’s fourth goal of the season, which was cancelled out by a Matty Godden penalty following a foul by Brodie Spencer on 32 minutes.

Four minutes later, the Addicks were reduced to ten men when captain and ex-Hull City player Greg Docherty saw his marching orders for a crude challenge on Nigel Lonwijk.

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff on the touchline versus Charlton Athletic. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Duff, whose side visit Leyton Orient on Tuesday night, said: “I think we deserved to win, although we made it a lot harder than we needed to.

“In the first half, I thought we totally dominated and walked it at one-all. We made one mistake and gave them a penalty.

“I think it was the only shot they had in the first half. Then, there was obviously the red card and sometimes, that makes it a bit more difficult as they sit in and fight even more and anyone who knows a Nathan Jones team knows they fight anyway.

“We just weren’t ruthless enough in putting the game to bed and then you end up living on a knife-edge and the game became too transitional in the second half.

“We had got an extra man on the pitch and have got to pass the ball (better). The conditions didn’t help, but every time we did pass the ball, we played through them.

“We got sucked in a little bit going back to front.

“But ultimately, it’s a hard-fought win. It’s a relentless league and they are a good team with some good players and an ex-Premier League manager.

“We take the win and found a way to win and that was the most important part.

“I thought Herbie Kane was the best player on the pitch by an absolute mile and I think he has started to show that in the past month.”

As ever for Town, seemingly so far this term, a couple of injury issues blighted the card afterwards.

Scorer Pearson came off in the first half with an ankle problem, while Rhys Healey injured his calf just prior to the break.

Duff added: “I have not spoken to the medics yet, but just on the person who came off (Pearson), it probably tells you. He asked to come off as well.

“It’s his ankle, I think he landed on their lad’s foot and rocked his ankle. He’s in a boot at the minute, although they put them in a boot all the time, so that doesn't really give you an indication.

“Because it’s Matty and you normally need to drag him off the pitch…Rhys is a different one. You could see the mechanism, he popped his calf.