Huddersfield Town boss on how input from a ex-Burnley team-mate helped in signing of Wolves defender

HUDDERSFIELD Town chief Michael Duff has revealed that some words of praise from a respected football mate helped rubber-stamp his decision to sign Nigel Lonwijk.

The Dutch defender has linked up with the Terriers on a season-long loan from Premier League outfit Wolves, alongside his Wanderers colleague Joe Hodge, who has joined in an identical arrangement.

Lonwijk will provide a pacy central defensive option in the absence of injured compatriot Radinio Balker, while Brodie Spencer is set for six weeks out after sustaining a shoulder injury last weekend.

Sign up to our Sports Editor's Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With David Kasumu (ankle) also sidelined for between four to six weeks, adding to an injury count which also includes Herbie Kane (groin), midfielder Hodge’s arrival is also timely.

MARBELLA, SPAIN - JULY 10: Nigel Lonwijk of Wolverhampton Wanderers during a pre-season training session on July 10, 2024 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Specifically on bringing in Lonwijk, 21, promoted from the third tier while on loan with Plymouth in 2022-23, Duff said: “He has been at a club who have won this division, playing in a back three and he can play all across the back three, left, middle or right.

"I know a couple of players at Plymouth who I spoke to and I am really good mates with Sam Vokes (ex-Burnley team-mate) at Wycombe and he spoke incredibly well about Nigel’s personality as much as anything else.

"The football bit we know, but he’s (also) a diligent, decent bloke, which is what you want as well as a good footballer. That helps with the decision making.”

Duff is not ruling out further inward activity ahead of today’s deadline.

Luton forward Joe Taylor – who has also been interesting Barnsley - has been linked throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, the Town chief says that he expects ‘at least a couple’ of departures among his squad today.

Duff, whose side visit Rotherham on Saturday lunch-time, added: “Some of them will be permanent and some probably loans. We will have to see.