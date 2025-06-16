HUDDERSFIELD Town have brought in highly-rated Aston Villa defender Josh Feeney on a season-long loan – to add to their centre-half options in what is likely to be a new-look backline in 2025-26.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feeney impressed on loan last term at Shrewsbury Town, with the form of the 6ft 4in centre-back being one of the redeeming features of a difficult 2024-25 campaign for the Shropshire outfit, with the youngster making 39 appearances in total in all competitions.

Boss Lee Grant said: "I am delighted to bring Josh through the door here at Huddersfield Town, as he bolsters our defensive unit heading towards the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh is a young talented defender who has a season of experience playing in this division, proving he can deal with the demands of a busy schedule, and is ready and capable of making another step up, as he becomes another addition to our back line.

Josh Feeney. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC

"We are excited by the potential in Josh this season and we know that he’s motivated in helping Huddersfield Town and the Team towards our goals.

"I would like to thank Aston Villa for their trust in assisting the development of one of their bright young talents, and we look forward to working with Josh as we head into pre-season."

The 20-year-old signed a long-term contract at Villa in the summer of 2023, having previously spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Spanish third-tier side Real Union.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feeney joined Villa from Fleetwood in July 2021 and went on to feature regularly for both the under-18s and under-21s.

Huddersfield Town loan signing Josh Feeney. Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images.

The Blackpool-born player has played across England youth groups, including under-16s, where he was captain.