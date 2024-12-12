Huddersfield Town captain out until New Year but Terriers chief gives positive updates on Wolves loanee and first-choice keeper

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that club captain Jonathan Hogg will be out until the new year after injuring his calf in the warm-up ahead of Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy tie at Bolton Wanderers.

Hogg, who turned 36 recently, has endured an injury-hit campaign and was due to make his first start since October 8 in midweek.

Callum Marshall, who suffered a bang to his chest in last weekend’s win at Mansfield Town, should be back in contention for his weekend’s home game with Lincoln City.

Duff said: "Hoggy is going to be missing for a period of time. He’s got a grade two calf (injury) and it’ll be four to six weeks, depending on tendon involvement and things like that.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Jonathan Hogg of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle at John Smith's Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

"It’s unfortunate. He got his opportunity for a first start for a bit, but I think he knew straightaway, deep down and we got him off as a precaution and hoping we’d saved it, but obviously, we didn’t.

"Callum has got a bit of bruised bone in his sternum. It’s obviously a thick piece of bone, but it’s uncomfortable.

"He trained today (Thursday) and should be available for the game. But it’s just protecting him from any more contact that he needs to be (getting). But he should be fine.”

Tuesday’s game saw Lasse Sorensen make his first appearance since October 19 following a hamstring injury, while Duff confirmed that loanee Joe Hodge could be back in training tomorrow (Friday) after being out since with a groin issue sustained in the league game with Barnsley on October 5. Saturday’s game comes too soon for involvement though.

Radinio Balker made his first playing appearance this season for the B team on Tuesday, but Duff says that Dutch defender – who fractured his ankle in pre-season – is still a way off returning to first-team contention.

Duff added: “Getting Lasse on the pitch was a positive and Rads got 45 minutes in the B team. He’s sill a long way away in terms of getting him up to speed and he’s almost got to do a pre-season now. But he’s on the grass playing.

"Hodgy is back at (parent club) Wolves today. It’s almost like a final sign-off. He’s their player, so they want to check certain scores before he goes back into full training and just make sure they think he’s ready.

"Hopefully, that all goes well and he’s backing with us in full training. He’s obviously got to get back up to full speed and that’s all dependent on them now. As far as physios are concerned, they think he’s ready to return.”

Meanwhile, Duff says that Lee Nicholls is going well in his rehabilitation from an elbow injury, but is still not quite ready to be back involved in a matchday squad.

The head coach said: “Lee is back in training. He had another appointment with the surgeon last week. He just felt a little bit of an irritation in it. He’s had a PRP on his elbow and been off his fee for three or four days to let that kick in and settle and reduce he inflammation.