Huddersfield Town CEO Jake Edwards on his desire to return 'home' and take a hands-on role in club football

AT THE end of a nomadic playing journey which had several stop-offs in the Football League's lower divisions and the National League, Jake Edwards chose a different route in his second career in the game.

The well-trodden path to coaching was not for him when he hung up his boots, but the corporate world definitely was.

Huddersfield Town followers should be rest assured that while their new chief executive officer - who will be responsible for the day-to-day decision-making at the Championship club - has proved himself to be a successful administrator, he is a football person at heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards left his hometown of Manchester at an early age to head to the States with his family, settling in New Jersey. Football - or strictly speaking soccer as it is known across the Pond - was always in his life.

Huddersfield Town chief executive officer Jake Edwards. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

He was a volunteer at the 1994 World Cup in the US and was present at the Republic of Ireland's memorable victory over Italy at New York's Giants Stadium.

A forward who proved a success in 'soccer' through his college years, Edwards earned a move to the professional realm at Wrexham in the late Nineties.

Spells at the likes of Telford, Yeovil, Exeter, Chester, Burton and Crawley followed. It would not be too unkind to label him as a journeyman, but there were some highs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He stepped out at Old Trafford and faced Manchester United, the side he supported as a boy, in an FA Cup tie while in the colours of Exeter in front of 70,000 - lining up against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

Edwards said: "I was fortunate to play a little over ten years and play for a few different clubs in England and I had a great time doing it. I started my career at Wrexham and they have had an amazing couple of years.

"I also had some great FA Cup games. We (Exeter) played Man United and I was against Ronaldo and these are good memories to take with you.

"I just didn't want to move into Neil's (Warnock) line of work (after playing), coaching wasn't for me and I was more interested in what was happening on the business and commercial side."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards' journey to becoming President of the United Soccer League and ultimately his new position as CEO at Huddersfield began amid the inauspicious surroundings of Solihull Moors, where he started work as commercial manager.

He subsequently secured an MBA at the acclaimed Warwick Business School and was hired by global sports marketing agency Octagon, where he helped produce a business plan for the Emirates Cricket franchise.

Edwards returned to the States in 2012 and worked his way up to become president of the USL, which has doubled in size since its inception in 2011 to 29 professional teams.

A return to a senior 'hands on' football position in England, further down the line, was something that was always in his mind and something he coveted, that said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "I have been in football since I was seven and now I am forty-something.

"It's interesting working in a league office as you get to affect the game on a larger scale. A lot of the work is done nationally, working with CONCACAF, FIFA and confederations.

"You are at a different level with different people and you are making different kinds of decisions and you are affecting the growth of the game, but you can't touch it.

"But at a club level and someone who has played the game and wants to be closer to it; my playing days are over but this is the closest I will get to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's very different, you are doing your work and can see the result on the weekend and feel the energy in the building and you are with the supporters. I am going on a different journey, but for me it was at the right time and the right opportunity."

This summer has been a bit of a whirlwind for Edwards and on top of quickly establishing working relationships at Huddersfield and getting the club prepared for a new era under Kevin Nagle and ship-shape for a new Championship season, he and his family must quickly lay down some roots in Yorkshire.

He said: "Throughout my playing career, my (American) wife had lived in the UK with me; we didn't have kids at the time. We were very comfortable here and our intention was to come back.

"We have three kids now in the US. One was born here and the other two were born there. They have really not known life outside Florida where we live in Tampa. They are desperate to come and see a bit of rain here!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My immediate objective is to find a place to live. Mrs Edwards needs a place to live otherwise life won't be worth living for me..

"It's going to be a lot of fun for the kids and they are all looking forward to coming back and setting up shop here.