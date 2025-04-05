Huddersfield Town chief hails 'courage' of Ben Wiles and 'quality' of Ruben Roosken and also praises returning Mickel Miller after key League One win
Goals from Ruben Roosken and Ben Wiles gave Town a 2-0 goal cushion and despite Stags sub Dominic Dwyer pulling one back late on, Town held out to salvage something from a fraught week.
The win was just their second on home soil since Christmas and sixth in their past 19 league games.
Worthington said: “I don’t think there’s going to be an easy game in this league. Mansfield have a good manager and team and you have to be patient. We weathered some moments, absolutely, but that’s part and parcel of football.
"We tweaked a few things at half-time and it allowed us to get a bit higher up the pitch and pressure on the ball and I was really pleased with the impact of the subs and that’s what it’s about, it’s a squad game.
"I thought there was some really unselfish decision-making and right decisions in the right moment and those are key things in the attacking third and we showed the quality and got goals at good times.
"I though he (Wiles) was a threat throughout and brave to receive under pressure. He had courage to take the ball in important moments and I was really pleased with him to get the goal. It was icing on the cake for him.
"I also think Ruben has some high quality attributes and think he showed that today. I think there’s work to do, like with all the squad, but if we get him in those moments, he showed touches of quality at this level and I am really pleased for him."
Mickel Miller also made his long-awaited return from a knee injury for his first appearance since late November.
Worthington added: "He was excellent. He showed that before his injury in the type of player he is. It was really good to attack and be brave down that left hand side and be a little courageous with the decision we made to go for the win.
"When someone is out for a good period of time, to come back and hit the ground running is testament to the medical performance team who have got him back in really good shape.”
