Huddersfield Town chief Jon Worthington provides update on Radinio Balker plus what he said about Dion Charles ahead of Burton trip

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN centre-back Radinio Balker is back in the fray for the Terriers’ trip to relegation-haunted Burton Albion on Saturday.

The big Dutch defender fractured his ankle in a pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town in July and only made his first league start of 2024-25 on January 25 after missing the first half of the season and his match minutes are continuing to be monitored, according to interim head coach Jon Worthington.

Balker missed the midweek loss to Wycombe, the second match of a key three-game week for Town, who are four points behind the side who currently occupy the final play-off spot in Reading with five games left – and time running out for the Terriers to break into the top six.

Worthington, who reports no fresh injury issues with the likes of Herbie Kane and Brodie Spencer still out, said: "He is available for the game this weekend. We’ve had to take into account his period when he was injured and his condition and what he has done in the past three weeks. But he is available this week.

Radinio Balker (left)

"It is the modern game and where we are at.”

Meanwhile, Worthington says he is backing Dion Charles to show his true worth to supporters after a fraught opening to his career.

The January arrival is yet to score in 13 appearances and recently had to apologise to the club after being pictured in the away end attending former club Bolton's game at Blackpool last month when he was out injured.

“I have been really pleased with his contribution in the last few games, with his impact from the bench against Mansfield and then his contribution in the game against Wycombe.

Dion Charles.

"I am fully aware of what his attributes are and he has spoken to the others about helping the team as much as possible and I am sure he will get the rewards.

"He is frustrated. Within himself, he is a goalscorer and striker and wants to score goals. I think he will hold himself to account for that. But there’s no pressure on him or the other strikers. It is everyone’s responsibility and we have got to accept that.