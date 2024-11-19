Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff on handing David Kasumu 'additional responsibility' after extending contract with League One club
Kasumu, who had made 78 appearances in all competitions since moving to the club in the 2022 close season, has been rewarded for a consistent start to the campaign, with the Londoner having started 10 of the club's last 14 league fixtures.
Offering his thoughts on the deal, Terriers head coach Michael Duff, whose side welcome Charlton Athletic on Saturday, said: "I’m really pleased that we’ve extended David’s contact, and it’s a decision I’ve been thoroughly supportive of throughout.
"A hard working, honest player with huge room to grow, we believe that he can take on additional responsibility going forward whilst becoming an even better player.
"We’ve spoken a lot about people making shirts their own this season with good competition for places and David has done exactly that.
"His attitude, intensity and work rate can never be questioned and while there are areas of his game that we can refine, it’s all things we think he’s more than capable of learning and taking on board.
"Entering a really important part of his career, I’m excited to work more with David and do what I can to help him become the player we’re all aware he has the potential to be.” Town sporting director Mark Cartwright commented: "We’re really happy to have extended David’s contract with the club, and it was really clear from the start of our discussions that all concerned agreed that Huddersfield Town remained the best place for his career to grow and develop.
"In every conversation with David, our talks have centred around making the next step both as a player and member of the squad.
"Starting and playing well regularly is only the foundation, as there is an expectation on him now to become a bigger leader within the dressing room and help us establish the type of winning culture we want across the club."
