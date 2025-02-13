Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff on influence of 'brilliant' Jonathan Hogg as Terriers lean on their characters amid tough time in League One season
Huddersfield Town are in such a period at the moment and having characters of the ilk of Jonathan Hogg around can be invaluable.
Town's very own on-pitch general has done it tough from a personal perspective at times this season and not featured as much as he would have liked.
But he is not the sort of player to be knocked down, perish the thought, after over a decade of loyal and unstinting service in the blue and white.
Town head into Saturday’s League One derby at Barnsley on the back of a flat and disappointing five-match winless run, featuring three losses.
One of the players who has performed better than most has been Hogg, in his longest run in the starting line-up so far this term - four matches in total.
On the pitch and off it, the 36-year-old can really come into his own at such times.
He certainly won’t be caught hiding, that’s for sure as Town seek to return to winning ways at a key juncture in their campaign.
Just over a month ago, Town were starting to seriously entertain hopes of a tilt at the top-two after victory at rivals Wycombe. What has happened since has seen them anxiously look over their shoulders and start to fret about their play-off place.
Head coach Michael Duff, who makes his first return to Oakwell this weekend since leaving the summer of 2023 for Swansea City, said: "He (Hogg) has had a big role to play this season, whether he has been on the pitch or not.
"It’s his personality and weight he carries in the dressing room that supporters won’t see, although they know all about his character.
"When we went four months unbeaten when he never (really) got a kick during it, he was brilliant.
"He’s not daft as he saw there was a real cohesiveness between them (in midfield). But he’s come in and shown he still has a hunger and fire and he’s done everything you expect from him. Organising and getting in people’s faces."