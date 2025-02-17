Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff on 'night and day' occasion at former club Barnsley FC in League One derby
Trailing at the interval following a goal from ex-Terriers midfielder Jon Russell, the visitors dug deep to triumph, thanks to strikes from substitute Josh Koroma and Ben Wiles.
Duff, on his first return to Oakwell following his exit in the summer of 2023, said: “In the first and second half, it was night and day. We were rubbish in the first half and got booed off and in the second half, we got cheered off, quite rightly so.
"It was just poor decision-making in the first half. It looked like their shape was causing us problems because they had five on our backline, but the only reason it was causing us problems was because we kept giving the ball away after two passes.
"If you keep the ball more than two or three passes, they have to come off their attacking shape. The amount of times we were in good positions and then turned the ball over.
"We gave a poor goal away. Jon Russell ran 50 yards and no-one laid a glove on him. That’s not good enough and too easy to score against.
Barnsley, in tenth place in League One and seven points off the play-offs , are winless in six games, with their dire home form and dreadful second-half statistics continuing to haunt them.
Head coach Darrel Clarke said:” Listen, I am angry and frustrated. I am the boss and I take responsibility and accountability all the time.
"But today, certainly in the second half, the players were nowhere near the level we need to be at and that’s been a regular occurrence for too many games this season.
"What I say to my players is ‘don’t go through your careers not winning anything and not end up getting promoted and getting that feeling.’ To be able to do that, you have got to be at it day in, day out.