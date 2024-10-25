Huddersfield Town chief Michael Duff on why 'marker' result at Wrexham was best yet in League One plus his latest meeting with Kevin Nagle
That will be determined by whether the Terriers - who claimed an excellent point to end Wrexham’s 100 per cent home record on Tuesday - beat visitors Exeter City on Saturday.
Asked whether Town’s 0-0 draw in North Wales was their most important result of the campaign up to press, for several reasons, head coach Michael Duff said: "In terms of a mentality, probably with the amount of pressure we came under in the first half hour with a boisterous crowd.
"We’ve had too many times this season already where we’ve spoken about that heat and pressure and we’ve not dealt with it properly and buckled a little bit.
"The fact we didn’t buckle and came through and got stronger in the second half is hopefully the first sign of positivity in terms of that mentality we talked about rather than be good and won or not very good and lose. Hopefully, it’s a marker we are going in the right direction."
Duff recently met up to discuss the season so far with chairman/owner Kevin Nagle, who flew over from the US late last week.
In late August, Nagle criticised Town’s form on a post on social media, having previously been up front with his views on team matters under previous head coaches.
Duff added: "I had two or three hours with Kevin last Friday. I speak to him once a week anyway, so we did it in person in Mark’s (Cartwright’s) office before the Bristol Rovers game.
"Kevin is straight as a die, always honest and tells you what he’s feeling, good and bad.
"Obviously, there’s been good and bad. But I’d rather have that and rather someone tell me the truth, same as when I’m talking to a player. Tell it like it is.”