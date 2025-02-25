Huddersfield Town chief on a 'disjointed and disorganised' loss at Wigan plus another injury setback and latest on Jonathan Hogg and Radinio Balker

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff admitted his depleted side were ‘disorganised and disjointed’ during a dire first half on a night when their horrendous injury count intensified further in a 2-1 League One reverse at Wigan Athletic.

Town, who were seeking to respond to a very poor weekend loss to Peterborough United, endured another torrid episode in the first half against the Latics and trailed 2-0, thanks to home goals from Dale Taylor and Owen Dale.

The visitors were better on the restart and Callum Marshall gave them hope, but the Terriers could not find an equaliser and suffered their fifth reverse in eight matches with their hold on a top-six place looking tenuous as it stands.

It was a night which saw another player add to their epic injury count with David Kasumu coming off with a hamstring problem.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff.

Jonathan Hogg missed out in Lancashire with a toe issue, while Duff confirmed that defender Radinio Balker will be without two to four weeks with an injury picked up on Saturday.

Duff said: "It was a disappointing result. It was disjointed and we looked unorganised, particularly in the first half.

"We were probably caught between a rock and a hard place (with playing style). We have to keep changing the team and formation, based on injuries and personnel.

"We lost Hoggy yesterday. We literally did nothing in training and we lose him... Kas looks like he has also done his hamstring, just as we were about to take him off.

Jonathan Hogg.

"We can’t go back to front without any physicality at the top end of the pitch with two 5ft 9in strikers. If we just boot it, it comes back.

"But if we are going to pass it, people need to take responsibility and pass the ball properly.

"We did it in the second half, but not the first.

"It’s hard at the minute and I feel sorry for the players at times as they are giving everything.

"We have looked pretty organised all season. You can probably the goal threat and things like that and that is proving the main criticism of the season. But in the last two games, we have looked disorganised and disjointed is the word I’d use.

"You can’t keep waiting until half-time or going 1-0 down and waiting for the pressure to come off, before people start taking responsibility and passing the ball properly."

On Hogg and Balker, he added: "We did a bit of walk-through shape and a few ‘boxes’, seven v two and do zero distances and he caught a ball on the end of his toe. I don’t know the ins and outs of that yet.

"There’s Rads (Radinio Balker) and Kas. You are looking forward to Saturday and turn up Thursday and you have no idea who is available or what shape you are going to play and that’s difficult and that leads to us being unorganised and disjointed.