Huddersfield Town chief provides updates on Brodie Spencer, Josh Koroma, Nigel Lonwijk and Michal Helik

HUDDERSFIELD Town head coach Michael Duff has confirmed that Brodie Spencer will not be involved in Saturday’s League One game at Shrewsbury Town, with the defender being the latest addition to the club’s injury count.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland international came off in the second half of Tuesday’s fine win at promotion rivals Wcombe Wanderers with a knee issue.

While it is not ‘sinister’ in the words of Duff, he will miss the appointment in Shropshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Koroma, who departed after the break with a slight groin problem, is being assessed ahead of the trip to border country and Town plan to make a ‘late decision’ regarding his potential involvement.

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff during the Sky Bet League One match against Wycombe at Adams Park. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Duff said: "Brodie is having a scan today (Thursday), so we’ll wait and see what that is.

"We don’t think it’s anything serious, but obviously Brodie is a tough kid and for him to come off the pitch, something wasn’t quite right.

"It doesn’t look great, but it’s nothing too sinister, we don’t think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh’s is more of a fatigued feeling up in his hip, which is transferring into his groin. It’s not a pulled muscle, but he was feeling something.

"Again, we will have to assess that one on whether he can play or can’t. We’ll make a late decision on that. But Brodie will be out for sure."

Meanwhile, Duff has confirmed that he expects Nigel Lonwijk to be out for ‘six to eight weeks’ after pulling up with a hamstring injury early on in the home game with Rotherham United last weekend.

Prior to that game, midfielder David Kasumu suffered a similar injury – in the final training session before the Millers derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff continued: "I think Nigel is probably a six to eight-week job. Kas is not as much; probably two to four weeks. It is not as serious with the way they grade scans and things.

"Nige’s is a slightly bigger tear and it’s got a bit of a tension involved in it as well. So that generally adds to the length of time."

Centre-half Michal Helik, who missed the win at Wycombe through illness, returned to the training ground on Thursday and will be looked at on Friday with a view to whether he will be involved against the Shrews.

The Town chief added: “I’m not sure. He was in this morning. The pleasing thing is that the (other) lads who had the illness, it sort of knocked them for six for a week – six to seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A couple of days in, he (Helik) said he’d never felt as bad in his life for 24 hours because he was that bad.