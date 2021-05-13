Huddersfield Town close in on former goal-machine striker, Swansea battle Reading for winger
Huddersfield Town's 2020/21 campaign drew to a close last weekend, as the Terriers secured a 2-2 draw with Reading to finish the season in 20th place in the table.
Plenty of work will be required over the summer to see an improved performance next year, with the board continuing to have faith in Carlos Corberan's long-term vision for the club.
Speaking after the draw against Reading, the Terriers boss reflected on the result and the season as a whole, and said: “We didn’t get the result we wanted but we finished the game with the right mentality. We made a lot of passes but, at times, we made it too complicated for ourselves.
“The start of the game was very positive for us. But after we scored, we knew it was not going to be easy to defend because Reading have a lot of ability. They tried to attack a lot, they were trying to change the game, so we had to play with a lot of personality and character.
“Fortunately, we got a point. Even though it doesn’t change anything in the table, it changes a lot of feeling that we have inside ourselves. As a club, we want to grow and we want to improve the squad. I want to see a better profile of the team, better performances and better results.”
Meanwhile, the club have announced that nine players including the likes of Alex Pritchard, Christopher Schindler, Yaya Sanago and Richard Stearman have all been released following the expiry of their contracts.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues: