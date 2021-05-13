Huddersfield Town close in on former goal-machine striker, Swansea battle Reading for winger

Plenty of work will be required over the summer to see an improved performance next year, with the board continuing to have faith in Carlos Corberan's long-term vision for the club.

Speaking after the draw against Reading, the Terriers boss reflected on the result and the season as a whole, and said: “We didn’t get the result we wanted but we finished the game with the right mentality. We made a lot of passes but, at times, we made it too complicated for ourselves.

“The start of the game was very positive for us. But after we scored, we knew it was not going to be easy to defend because Reading have a lot of ability. They tried to attack a lot, they were trying to change the game, so we had to play with a lot of personality and character.

“Fortunately, we got a point. Even though it doesn’t change anything in the table, it changes a lot of feeling that we have inside ourselves. As a club, we want to grow and we want to improve the squad. I want to see a better profile of the team, better performances and better results.”

Meanwhile, the club have announced that nine players including the likes of Alex Pritchard, Christopher Schindler, Yaya Sanago and Richard Stearman have all been released following the expiry of their contracts.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Huddersfield Town and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Woodman still unsure on future Swansea City's star loanee goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has admitted he'll face "serious competition" to win the number one shirt at his parent club Newcastle, and refused to rule out a permanent move to join his current side. (Wales Online) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

2. Transfer boost for Luton and Millwall Luton Town and Millwall's respective hopes of landing Motherwell's Allan Campbell look to have improved, with reports north of the border suggesting he'll leave at the end of his current contract. He's been capped 24 times at U21 level for Scotland. (Daily Record) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

3. Robinson favourite for Doncaster job Ex-Luton Town, Preston and Bournemouth player Stephen Robinson is the bookies' new favourite for the vacant Doncaster Rovers job. The 46-year-old was last in charge of Motherwell, where he stayed for almost four years. (SkyBet) Photo: Ian MacNicol Buy photo

4. Robins could swoop for Pritchard Bristol City have been tipped to move for long-term target midfielder Alex Pritchard, who was released by Huddersfield Town earlier in the week. However, it will depend on whether new boss Nigel Pearson is also eager to seal the deal. (Bristol Post) Photo: James Chance Buy photo