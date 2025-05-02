OUTGOING Huddersfield Town club captain Jonathan Hogg is not ruling out remaining at the club next term – and is set to meet chairman Kevin Nagle for discussions over his future next week.

The Terriers legend is due to play the 410th and final game of his 12-year playing career with the club on Saturday - after the League One outfit announced he will be leaving at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 36-year-old's current deal as player expires in June and the club have confirmed that no new offer has been tabled, with the midfielder to make his final appearance against Leyton Orient at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town are currently without a sporting director and full-time head coach and once those appointments are finalised, there still remains the potential for Hogg to have some sort of role with the club going forward.

Huddersfield Town captain Jonathan Hogg.

Failing that, Hogg – the last link at the club from the David Wagner era – has the option to continue his playing career elsewhere.

On another potential role at the club, he said: "It’s quite possible and it’s something I would be quite open to.

"I would like to stay another year and help develop the younger lads and try and improve them and drive standards and stuff like that and that’s an (one) option. There’s other options out there in terms of doing stuff for the club and trying to get it where it belongs and try and get the good old days back again.

"I have chats with people, but there’s still got to be a lot of change, there’s still no manager or sporting director, so it’s a bit open at the minute. So when they are in power and people are through the doors, there are decisions to be made.

Huddersfield Town club captain Jonathan Hogg celebrates at the final whistle after the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers in January. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

“I wouldn’t say it was a bit of a shock when I got told I was not going to be here next year (as a player). I did think I was going to try and do another year and then have a good think about and maybe doing a bit of coaching and help the younger lads and try and develop them and stuff like that.

"I am going to sit down and hopefully have a chat with the owner next week. He sent me a lovely message, which was really nice of him. We will have a chat and see where it lies.

"We’ll see what happens, I am not going to close any doors and say I am retired as I am not. If there’s an opportunity and I fancy it, I might go for it. I am going to sit down over the summer and have a good think and see where I do from there.”

On what will be a emotional occasion for the midfielder on Saturday, he added: "You could say it’s been coming for the last six months or so. I know I have not played as much football as I’d have liked to this year.