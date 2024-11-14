The international break will allow Huddersfield Town coach Michael Duff to pick at the small details he has not liked recently, but not at the expense of an environment where his players enjoy going to work.

Duff has been pleased with the progress made since October's international break but it is the bumps in that road he is looking to smooth.

The most obvious was the stinker of an FA Cup performance at Tamworth, but also Tuesday's Football League Trophy game against Manchester United Under-21s.

Duff thought his side were excellent in the second half of the 4-1 win, but sloppy in the first.

"I probably lost my temper at half-time more than I have at any point when I've been here.," he acknowledged after a soft goal cancelled out Ben Wiles' long-range strike.

"It shouldn't take that.

"That's why we deliberately didn't change anything tactically because that's masking things.

"The players ran harder in the second half, they passed the ball properly and they ran harder in possession to get better angles.

CULTURE WARRIOR: Huddersfield Town coach Michael Duff

"I had a meeting with them on Wednesday based on mentality and culture, what it looks like, what it needs to look like. Certain things have happened in the last four weeks that I don't like and my job is to tell them.

"Evidence as well. It'll be 'I don't like that, I don't like that, that's good.'

"Body fats were really high last season, everyone is down. I think we've got one player above the acceptable line. Last season there was eight or nine.

"It's not all negative.

"With a slight tweak in our shape we're pressing in more of a 4-4-2 now so we need more work on that. It's just fine-tuning things."

The aim is to create an environment where the players solve the problems themselves.

"That's what I mean about people doing their jobs and just asking a bit more," said Duff. "It doesn't always have to be a telling off.

"If I'm Nigel (Longwijk) and Mickel (Miller)'s not in the right position, he has to tell him because it's causing him a problem. When he does there's a knock-on effect.

"I don't want people arguing on the pitch. It's not finger-pointing, it's just do your job. You don't have to F and blind, it's just 'I need you there' and sometimes, a 'Well done, I need you there again."

They are themes his players will here a lot about in the next week.

"I think my job's to tell the truth," said Duff.

"Every now and then you need some shades of the truth because you don't want to kill people when they are a little bit low on confidence but you can't keep constantly trying to cajole them.

"We let everyone down at Tamworth but rather than just saying that it's about showing them why."

And Remembrance Day allowed Duff, whose father was in the Royal Air Force, to ram home an important message.

"We said to them there's lads going to war their age earning 25 grand a year," he said. "Our lads are getting paid to play football and getting paid handsomely, by the way.