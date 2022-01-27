Huddersfield Town: Cross words quickly forgotten as Terriers aim high

AIMING HIGH: Huddersfield Town's Lee Nicholls. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

Quite the opposite in fact according to goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, with the high standards and togetherness among a united group of players being such that candour is tolerated when things aren’t going right.

Saturday’s helter-skelter win at Reading – when Town shipped three goals in a crazy first-half against struggling hosts – will have been one of those occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But like every good group, the messages are taken on board and there are no recriminations.

Huddersfield Town's Danny Ward and Josh Koroma celebrate during the 4-3 win at Reading Picture: John Early/Getty Images

Nicholls, in outstanding form in Town’s impressive 2021-22 season thus far, said: “There have been times when we have called each other out.

“I think it is more on the pitch that we call each other out and say what needs to be said on the pitch. But once we walk off the pitch, we have might have a few words about what happened or discuss it. But straightaway, it is left and there has never been anything where, once we have left the stadium, it comes back up, which is the way it should be.

“You should have your say and say what you need to say and that’s it. At the end of the day, we don’t want to lose what we have got right now.

“The togetherness we have got, we all understand where we are and who we are and are working towards becoming a better team.

Carlos Corberán Head Coach of Huddersfield Town Picture: John Early/Getty Images

“It all stems from the dressing room. We are all just willing to work for each other and throw our bodies on the line for each other and we have built that culture from the togetherness.”

Unbeaten in the league since November 27 , Town are firmly in the play-off picture ahead of tomorrow’s home game with Stoke.

Like every professional worth his salt, Nicholls would dearly like to play in the Premier League one day, although for the time being he is just enjoying the ride.

He added: “Everyone has dreams and you have got to have them. They are the things that keep you going. But where we are right now is something I don’t want to overlook, but I think we are all in the understanding of: ‘let’s keep going.’