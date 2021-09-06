Huddersfield Town cut losses as Isaac Mbenza leaves and joins Qatari club.

Isaac Mbenza. Picture: Tim Markland/PA

Mbenza's previous contract was due to finish at the end of last season, but Town triggered a 12-month option in his deal to prevent him leaving for free.

It was a move largely designed to protect Town's interests.

But while Juninho Bacuna - who also had a 12-month clause in his contract activated - left the club in the summer window, joining Glasgow Rangers after a deal was struck, Mbenza remained at the club by the closure on business on Tuesday night.

A deal has now been struck with Town to enable him to leave after both parties agreed a settlement.

The player has subsequently joined Qatar Stars League outfit Qatar Sports Club.

Mbenza joined Town from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier, initially on loan, in August 2018.

Previously, he had played for another Valenciennes, and Belgian side Standard Liège.