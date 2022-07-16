Huddersfield Town: Danny Schofield’s road to top job at Terriers

Before being handed his first professional break as a footballer with Hudderfield Town, Doncaster-born Schofield combined playing part-time football at non-league outfit Brodsworth Welfare with working as a tarmacer. It was back-breaking work.

Huddersfield’s new head coach then landed his first big break at the age of 18 in 1998. He was watched by Town scout Jeff Lee, who quickly realised he had found a ‘player.’

His judgment was backed up by then Terriers manager Peter Jackson and a £2,000 deal was agreed with Brodsworth, who also received a spare set of goal nets and a bag of balls.

Huddersfield's Danny Schofield in his playing days. Picture: PA.

The feats of Schofield, who scored 46 goals in 285 games, repaid that fee many times over.

Huddersfield, the club which means so much to him, have now handed him a second opportunity rich in potential.

Most would venture that following in the footsteps of Carlos Corberan as head coach, just six weeks after the Spaniard took the club to within a game of reaching the Premier League, must surely be a daunting prospect for the 42-year-old, who readily admits that his promotion has arrived quicker than he thought.

But for someone who had a taste of ‘real life’ before becoming a footballer and has the grounded attitude to go with it, not to mention the drive and a successful CV in terms of his coaching career to date, what he has got to lose?

Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield. Picture: Marie Caley

Recalling those tough days, Schofield told The Yorkshire Post: “I was with working with my uncle on the roads and he had a tarmacking business at the time. I’d just left school and was doing that and playing part-time.

“But I always thought I could play football for a living and had self-belief and fortunately, Huddersfield Town gave me the opportunity and I had a half-decent career. I’d rather play football than do that (tarmacking).

“But it was interesting and all part of the journey. These moments... It probably shifts your focus to what you want to do.”

As for his thoughts after being handed the reins at the John Smith’s Stadium following the resignation of Corberan, which constituted a ‘massive shock’ to him, Schofield offers perspective.

He observed: “Life is very short. My wife gave me the best bit of advice. ‘Just make sure you enjoy it.’

“That is what I am intending on doing, but I know it is going to be relentless hard work, but I am going to enjoy the process.”

After finishing playing, Schofield has got his hands dirty on the coaching front across Yorkshire in a number of roles, starting at Barnsley before becoming player-coach at Bradford (Park Avenue) before working with the Under-16s and Under-23s sides at Leeds United, where he assisted Corberan.

A spell as Under-23 lead coach followed at Middlesbrough ahead of coming ‘home’ to Huddersfield. After initially working with the Under-19s and B team, Schofield was promoted to the first-team after Corberan arrived.

Schofield, who holds the UEFA A coaching license as well as a degree in Exercise and Sports Science, led the first-team on three occasion last season in the absence of Corberan.

His experience as a ‘number one’ may be relatively limited, but he provides a caveat.

He said: “With a role like this, do you ever feel ready? I am not too sure. But as a coach, I’ve got my own ideas and have worked with a lot of people and it’s about working with lots of staff from different disciplines to try and continue what we did last year.”

Testament to the high regard in which Schofield is held is conveyed by the fact that a club in the Belgian top-fight offered him a head coaching position earlier this summer, which he rejected.

The fact that he made that decision is also illustrative of the trust and strong working relationship he has with the Huddersfield hierarchy.

Schofield added: “I am somebody who really likes a challenge and I did have an offer from a club in Europe and the contract was offered. I have a really good relationship with Leigh (Bromby) and we are open and honest and we discussed things and I decided it was better for me to stay here and keep progressing.