SHOULD Huddersfield Town go onto celebrate promotion at some point in May, then few clubs will have shared the load as much in recent times.

Thus far, every manjack of the Terriers squad has been called upon at some point, due to a litany of injuries which have been part of the scene from August onwards, with the issues showing no signs of abating.

The fact that Town are in the top-two mix in January is testament to not just the aptitude of those who have stepped in, but also their mentality.

Few have excelled as much in that regard as Matty Pearson, who started the season out of the side, but has grafted his way back in.

Huddersfield Town's Matty Pearson, right, is joined by team-mates after opening the scoring against Charlton Athletic in November. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In many ways, his story has been emblematic of events at Town so far in 2024-25. A campaign where Town’s strength has been their collective strength.

Pearson, outstanding in the midweek win at promotion rivals Wycombe - and chasing a second elevation from this level after going up with Luton Town in 2018-19 - said: "I’ve got to say it’s one of the strongest squads I’ve been in. You look at the players we have got missing and the players who are playing are just equally as strong.

"Ruffs (Josh Ruffels) came on the other day and he’s as strong as any left wing-back and we’ve got players all over the pitch who probably aren’t getting a look-in sometimes, but are more than capable in this league of doing well.

"It’s a squad game. I’ve missed games and (Michal) Helik and Brodie (Spencer) have. Especially at the back, we all seem to have missed games and whoever has come in has done equally as well.

"There’s strong similarities to this team from my Luton team with our unbeaten run and type of players and goals we are scoring. It all seems to be going in the right direction and we’re working hard to keep it going that way."

The defender, affectionately nicknamed as the ‘Keighley Cannavaro’ by the Town faithful, is out of contract in June.

While he is keen to stay, his focus is firmly on the here and now, being the consummate team man that he is.

He continued: "You don’t really think about it too much.

"When you are in the moment, you are focused on playing or trying to get into the team and playing for the club.

"At the end of the season, I’m sure there will be conversations - whichever way it is.