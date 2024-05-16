THE FORM of Michal Helik was one of the few redeeming features of a hard campaign for Huddersfield Town - which recently ended in relegation.

The club’s sights are now being firmly focused on the future and next season following this week’s appointment of new head coach Michael Duff on a three-year deal.

For his part, Helik is not yet giving up hope of a recall to the Polish international squad ahead of this summer’s European Championships in Germany – and having a shortened break.

The former Barnsley central defender, pictured, netted nine times in the 2023-24 season for Town and was one of the club’s most consistent performers in a fraught campaign, team-wise, with the 28-year-old likely to attract interest from Championship clubs in the close season.

Michal Helik celebrates his equaliser for Huddersfield Town in the Championship game against Middlesbrough in December. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

While a return to the Polish international fold is a bit of a long-shot, Helik - who worked under Duff for a short spell at the start of his Oakwell tenure before moving to neighbouring Town at the end of the 2022 summer window - is keeping his fingers crossed that there is a positive twist.

Remaining steadfastly optimistic, Helik - capped seven times by his country - said: “I really believe I can do it. I did everything on the training ground every day to be there at the Euros.

"It won’t be easy, but the only thing I can do is show a good performance and then wait for the call-ups.

"One of the coaches was at one of our games. But there’s (been) nothing from there.

"I am focused here on doing my job and that’s only the extra thing which can come after the season. I cannot change it and it’s about doing my job here (first)."

Poland will be competing in the Euro finals for the fifth successive occasion, having beaten Wales in a tense play-off decider in the spring at the Cardiff City Stadium, which went to penalties.

They have been drawn in a tough group alongside France, the Netherlands and Austria.

