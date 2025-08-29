Huddersfield Town defender Murray Wallace on unfinished promotion business, Millwall and rugby union

MURRAY Wallace has unfinished business on the promotion front at Huddersfield Town.

First time around in West Yorkshire, the Scottish defender joined from Falkirk in January 2012, but was immediately loaned straight back to the Bairns for the remainder of the 2011-12 campaign.

That season saw Town go up via the League One play-offs at Wembley and remains the last time that the club were promoted from the third tier.

Wallace wasn't even present at the home of football on a May day which saw the Terriers beat Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in an epic penalty shoot-out. Although he did have a good reason.

The Glasgow-born defender, who rejoined Town for a second spell earlier in the summer, told The Yorkshire Post: "When I first signed, myself and Kallum Higginbottom came down and he stayed at Huddersfield and I went back and finished the season on loan (at Falkirk).

"Obviously, I was keeping an eye on how things were going. With the club getting promoted, it was a bit of a whirlwind few months.

"I wasn't at the final, I was actually away on international duties (with Scotland).

"I think it was with the under-21s and we were playing a tournament.

"Obviously, I knew it was the final and stuff, but I remember coming off the pitch and I think my mum came over and said: 'Do you know they have won on penalties!' and I watched some of the shoot-out, which was brilliant.

"It would be nice to repeat history, but actually be a little bit more involved this time with a promotion."

Wallace had to bide his time at Huddersfield and it was ultimately in the blue and white of Millwall where he really came to prominence as a whole-hearted, ultra-committed centre-half and earned the respect of a demanding fanbase who do not suffer fools.

The Glaswegian did just that in a seven-year association with the Lions, which encompassed 266 games.

They have always liked their defenders at Millwall, from the legendary Harry Cripps and Barry Kitchener to Keith 'Rhino' Stevens.

Wallace may not have attained quite those levels of adoration, but having the appreciation of a knowledgeable, intense and hard-to-please fanbase is an achievement in itself over such a period of time.

Just as Wallace played with pressure at Millwall, so it is the same in his second stint at Huddersfield. Certainly amid a season where promotion is imperative and Town's character and resolve will be tested.

One of several derby examinations takes place at Barnsley on Saturday - where Town will be backed by a big following in a packed-out North Stand.

Wallace, who has netted late winners at Oakwell in the past, is not the sort who goes hiding.

On earning the respect of Millwall punters, Wallace acknowledged: "That was huge. With the pressure from those fans, they can be quite unforgiving at times.

"I have played there many times as an opposition player and it's good to go in here and have such a good relationship with them over a long period of time.

"The fans are the ones who come and support you and pay their money to come and watch.

"You have to earn their respect and show it means something to you to put on the shirt and go out there and not just play well for yourself, but the team and people who come and watch you.

"It's important to win their respect with desire and passion."

Brought up in a rugby family, Wallace's uncles Murray and Fergus were both no-nonsense Scottish international flankers in their playing days.

Trips from north of the border to see their nephew in action might also be a bit easier now following his move up from London.

Now 32, Wallace, who has signed a two-year deal at Town, quipped: "They have just about come around now and given up on the rugby!

"My family are very supportive and being back (at Huddersfield) is a little trip down memory lane as well to come down. It's not too far to drive or on the train."

Town chief Lee Grant reports no fresh injuries ahead of the short trip to Barnsley, with midfielder Marcus McGuane (groin) remaining sidelined with no time-scale on his expected return.

Following a summer which has seen 12 new signings come in and a host of players leave, Grant is expecting little activity, as it stands at any rate, before Monday's 5pm summer window deadline.

Grant, whose side have taken 12 points from a possible 15 so far in a strong statement of intent in the first month of 25-26 – keeping a similarly impressive four clean sheets along the way - said: "We are as you were. Nobody on the cusp of coming out or in.