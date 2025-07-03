Huddersfield Town defender signs new deal with League One club

YOUNG Huddersfield Town defender Neo Eccleston has signed a one-year contract extension with the League One club.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Londoner, 21, was out of contract at the end of June and has now signed on with Town for another 12 months following discussions with the club during the close season.

Eccleston started the final two games of last season for the Terriers, making his full bow at Exeter City on April 26 and starting at home for the first time against Leyton Orient seven days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made his debut from the bench in the 5-1 win over Crawley Town in Jon Worthington’s first match in interim charge on March 15.

Neo Eccleston. Picture courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Eccleston spent the first half of last term on loan at League Two side Barrow, making 24 appearances in all competitions for the Cumbrians – while netting the winner in the league game at Harrogate Town on August 31.

He returned early to West Yorkshire from a season-long loan in January.

The defender joined Town from the Chelsea Academy in 2020.

He was named as an unused substitute on the final day of the 2023–24 season and a contractual option year was taken up last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Grant. Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town AFC.

Town manager Lee Grant said: "Neo is an exciting young player with plenty of potential, and he’s shown an intensity and desire from day one of pre-season since the squad arrived back at Canalside that’s been pleasing to see.

"We will work closely with him as a coaching staff each day to maximise his potential and build on his experiences from last season, preparing him both mentally and physically for a full season of senior football.

"Having a squad with competition for places across the pitch is key, and with so many different competitions to contest ahead of us, there will be plenty of opportunity to show your ability and stake your claim, and I look forward to seeing Neo do just that.