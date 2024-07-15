Huddersfield Town defender suffers injury blow and is ruled out of League One campaign until New Year

LEAGUE One outfit Huddersfield Town have suffered an injury blow with the news that Dutch defender Radinio Balker will be out until the New Year after breaking his ankle in the pre-season game at Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Balker, who joined the club from Dutch outfit Groningen on a three-year deal in the January transfer window, was stretchered off during the second half of Town’s 3-2 win in North Yorkshire, in just their second friendly of the close season.

Scans have revealed a fracture and the player is to undergo surgery.

Head coach Michael Duff said: “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know and working with Radinio over the past few weeks, and I’ve spoken to him already to make sure that he is as okay as possible in himself following the injury.

Huddersfield Town defender Radinio Balker, pictured prior to Saturday's friendly at Harrogate Town. Picture courtesy of HTAFC.

"Coming back from something like this isn’t easy, but we will do everything we can to make sure that journey is as straightforward as possible for him, and we look forward to having him back within the group when possible.”

Balker said: “This is a difficult moment and an experience no player wishes to have, and I am hurt that I cannot continue to prepare for the new season with my team after enjoying an exciting start to pre-season together.

"I must now take the time to heal and work with the doctors and medics to ensure I can play again as soon as possible, which I will do with full commitment. I want to thank all of my coaches, teammates and Club staff for their care and kindness, but most of all our amazing supporters for your well wishes and concern.

"While I won’t be able to start the season as planned, I will still be alongside you supporting the boys whenever possible.”

The 25-year-old has had a luckless time of it on the injury front since arriving in England and was affected by a muscle problem towards the end of last term.

He has made seven appearances for the Terriers, with his last one being on March 29.

Town triumphed at the weekend thanks to goals from Danny Ward, Rhys Healey and Lasse Sorensen, but the incident regarding Balker proved the main development, sadly.

Duff’s side will head out for their tour of Austria at the end of this week, having announced friendlies against sides from the Bundesliga.2, Serie A and the Cypriot First Division during their forthcoming Austrian tour.

Town kick off with a fixture against Aris Limassol at St Ulrich on Monday, July 22 (6pm kick-off).

Duff’s side then face German outfit Hertha Berlin in Kossen on Thursday, July 25. The game kicks off at 1pm.