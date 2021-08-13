Huddersfield Town deliver positive update regarding fitness of Tom Lees

Huddersfield Town defender Tom Lees, pictured in action for former club Sheffield Wednesday last term.

The former Sheffield Wednesday captain, likely to be a big player for Town this season, joined the club on August 1 on an initial two-year deal. Town have an option to extend the contract for another season until the end of 2023-24.

The 30-year-old has not played since late April after being stretchered off with an ankle injury in the Owls' game at Middlesbrough - forcing him to miss Wednesday's final two matches of the 2020-21 campaign.

Lees subsequently underwent ankle surgery and is now working on his fitness ahead of first-team involvement, with Corberan confirming that the experienced centre-half is ahead of schedule.

Corberan, hoping to be present in the dug-out at Saturday's Championship home game with Fulham - following his time in isolation after contracting Covid - said: "We know that Lees is a player who had one injury from the previous year and surgery on the ankle. "But his level of work in that time was excellent. I received a player in very good physical conditions and I don’t have to talk about the football condition and he is very strong.