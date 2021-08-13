Huddersfield Town deliver positive update regarding fitness of Tom Lees

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN head coach Carlos Corberan has given a positive update regarding the fitness of recent signing Tom Lees and says that the defender is closer to making his maiden first-team appearance than he expected.

By Leon Wobschall
Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:55 am
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 11:56 am
Huddersfield Town defender Tom Lees, pictured in action for former club Sheffield Wednesday last term.

The former Sheffield Wednesday captain, likely to be a big player for Town this season, joined the club on August 1 on an initial two-year deal. Town have an option to extend the contract for another season until the end of 2023-24.

The 30-year-old has not played since late April after being stretchered off with an ankle injury in the Owls' game at Middlesbrough - forcing him to miss Wednesday's final two matches of the 2020-21 campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Lees subsequently underwent ankle surgery and is now working on his fitness ahead of first-team involvement, with Corberan confirming that the experienced centre-half is ahead of schedule.

Corberan, hoping to be present in the dug-out at Saturday's Championship home game with Fulham - following his time in isolation after contracting Covid - said: "We know that Lees is a player who had one injury from the previous year and surgery on the ankle. "But his level of work in that time was excellent. I received a player in very good physical conditions and I don’t have to talk about the football condition and he is very strong.

“He is close to two weeks of work and he is doing a lot of work by himself and I am thinking he is closer to the team than I expected when we signed him."

Tom LeesCarlos Corberan