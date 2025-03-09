Huddersfield Town drop out of play-off places and leave boss Michael Duff to pay the price
Ruel Sotiriou made the most of the Terriers’ disjointed back line after 10 minutes for the only goal of the game, when defender Clinton Mola headed the ball forward for the Rovers attacker to control and volley over goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.
Sil Swinkels then helped keep the lead intact three minutes later as the on-loan Aston Villa defender rushed back to clear the ball off the line, after Dion Charles’ shot looped off Pirates goalkeeper Jed Ward and towards the goal.
Ward also denied Lasse Sorenson from close range minutes later, when the Terriers wing back met Josh Ruffels’ deep cross.
Nicholls stopped Scott Sinclair netting just before the break as the Rovers forward attempted to round the goalkeeper following Connor Taylor’s knockdown header.
After half-time, Ward denied Sorensen again – with a low save – following a run across the pitch by Ruben Roosken. And Matt Butcher rifled just wide from outside the area with eight minutes remaining.
Speaking shortly after the match and before his sacking less than 24 hours later, Duff said his players got away from the game plan
“First half-an-hour, we were excellent – should have scored two or three goals,” he said.”It’s another away game where the opposition have done nothing to score a goal.
“It puts us on the back foot, then we start panicking and coming off script.
"Second half, we were a team of individuals and nowhere near good enough.
"We were in total control then shoot ourselves in the foot with a nothing goal.”
Jon Worthington will take charge of Town for the rest of the season.
Bristol Rovers: J Ward, Hunt, Taylor, Wilson, Swinkels (Sousa 78), Mola (Dewsbury 86), Sotiriou (Thomas 86), Butcher, Hutchinson (Shaw 79), Sinclair, Omochere (Moore 8). Unused substitutes: Hall, Senior.
Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Sorensen, Turton, Spencer, Ruffels (Ladapo 79), Roosken, Evans, J Hodge (Hogg 68), Chirewa (Wiles 57), Marshall, Charles (Taylor 56). Unused substitutes: Chapman, Ayina, Ashia.
Referee: Tom Reeves (Birmingham).