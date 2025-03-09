MICHAEL DUFF saw his Huddersfield Town team drop out of the League One play-off spots and quickly paid the price when he was sacked on Sunday morning.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruel Sotiriou made the most of the Terriers’ disjointed back line after 10 minutes for the only goal of the game, when defender Clinton Mola headed the ball forward for the Rovers attacker to control and volley over goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Sil Swinkels then helped keep the lead intact three minutes later as the on-loan Aston Villa defender rushed back to clear the ball off the line, after Dion Charles’ shot looped off Pirates goalkeeper Jed Ward and towards the goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward also denied Lasse Sorenson from close range minutes later, when the Terriers wing back met Josh Ruffels’ deep cross.

Nicholls stopped Scott Sinclair netting just before the break as the Rovers forward attempted to round the goalkeeper following Connor Taylor’s knockdown header.

After half-time, Ward denied Sorensen again – with a low save – following a run across the pitch by Ruben Roosken. And Matt Butcher rifled just wide from outside the area with eight minutes remaining.

Speaking shortly after the match and before his sacking less than 24 hours later, Duff said his players got away from the game plan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“First half-an-hour, we were excellent – should have scored two or three goals,” he said.”It’s another away game where the opposition have done nothing to score a goal.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Huddersfield Town head coach Michael Duff was angered by his team's display in defeat at Bristol Rovers. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It puts us on the back foot, then we start panicking and coming off script.

"Second half, we were a team of individuals and nowhere near good enough.

"We were in total control then shoot ourselves in the foot with a nothing goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jon Worthington will take charge of Town for the rest of the season.

Bristol Rovers: J Ward, Hunt, Taylor, Wilson, Swinkels (Sousa 78), Mola (Dewsbury 86), Sotiriou (Thomas 86), Butcher, Hutchinson (Shaw 79), Sinclair, Omochere (Moore 8). Unused substitutes: Hall, Senior.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls, Sorensen, Turton, Spencer, Ruffels (Ladapo 79), Roosken, Evans, J Hodge (Hogg 68), Chirewa (Wiles 57), Marshall, Charles (Taylor 56). Unused substitutes: Chapman, Ayina, Ashia.