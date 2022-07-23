Huddersfield Town expect to see the best of Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin on his return

The Chelsea midfielder spurned rival interest from across the Championship and from an overseas club to return to Town, on a season-long loan.

Anjorin returned from the Blues’ pre-season training camp in the USA to complete the transfer, with Town confident that they will get the best out of the England Under-20 international, who was in the final stages of recovery from a broken metatarsal when he joined Huddersfield in January.

The Poole-born player has become the club’s seventh signing of the summer and provides another creative option in midfield following the sale of Lewis O’Brien to Nottingham Forest and the departures of Carel Eiting and Alex Vallejo.

Schofield said: “I’m incredibly happy to welcome Tino back to the group, as he has the potential to be a real difference-maker for us on the pitch.

“He joined us on the back of a significant injury last season, and it understandably took him time to recover, but we saw all the ability that has made him so highly regarded across football as the season progressed in training and in flashes on the pitch. In particular, I thought his performance at Coventry as a substitute was outstanding.

“Tino joins on the back of that demanding work with us and he’s been flying in pre-season. We’re all excited to have him with us again, and for him to show our fans what he’s all about.”

Town utilised their contacts at Chelsea to convince the Blues that Anjorin’s interests were best served by a return to the club.

Head of football Leigh Bromby said: “We had to be patient as he went away with Chelsea’s first Team, but when the opportunity presented itself, we didn’t hesitate. Tino had lots of options, but it speaks volumes for the work of our staff that he knew this is where he wanted to come.

“Tino is up there with most 20-year-olds in the country in terms of talent. He was unlucky last season with the injury he sustained, but our coaches saw more than enough in their work with him to push hard for his return for the coming season.

“I would like to thank Neil Bath, Carlo Cudicini, and everyone at Chelsea for allowing Tino to return to us.

“We’ve got a great relationship formed over an extended period now.