Huddersfield Town explain reasoning behind name switch to team

HUDDERSFIELD Town have announced that their B team will now be formally referred as to as the under-21s in the new season ahead - and have explained the reasoning behind the move.

Back in September 2017, the club switched to a B team format following a restructuring of the football department - having made a strategic decision to downgrade their academy from category two to category four status.

At the start of the 2023-24 season, Town formally applied to the EFL to upgrade their youth set-up back to category three academy status - which would re-establish ‘schoolboy’ academy age groups from under-nine to under-16s, along the higher age groups.

That was subsequently granted and back in the spring, the club's academy was officially granted category two status again ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Expanding on the decision to rename the B side to under-21s, Town academy director Jon Worthington commented: “Having grown extensively since re-opening our full academy last season, the direction and philosophy of our entire operation has evolved in that time, too. "While we had been previously committed to our limited structure with a heavy emphasis on the B team supporting the first team, that is no longer the exact case, with a longer-term mindset and talent pipeline in place.

“With that in mind, it no longer feels appropriate to categorise that group as a B team, with the average age of the squad having fallen significantly in line with the wider changes in the academy as a whole.

"By reverting to the under-21 label, we give a more accurate representation of that side, and move away from a title that was more appropriate within our previous structure.

