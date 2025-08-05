Huddersfield Town explain reasoning behind name switch to team
Back in September 2017, the club switched to a B team format following a restructuring of the football department - having made a strategic decision to downgrade their academy from category two to category four status.
At the start of the 2023-24 season, Town formally applied to the EFL to upgrade their youth set-up back to category three academy status - which would re-establish ‘schoolboy’ academy age groups from under-nine to under-16s, along the higher age groups.
That was subsequently granted and back in the spring, the club's academy was officially granted category two status again ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Expanding on the decision to rename the B side to under-21s, Town academy director Jon Worthington commented: “Having grown extensively since re-opening our full academy last season, the direction and philosophy of our entire operation has evolved in that time, too. "While we had been previously committed to our limited structure with a heavy emphasis on the B team supporting the first team, that is no longer the exact case, with a longer-term mindset and talent pipeline in place.
“With that in mind, it no longer feels appropriate to categorise that group as a B team, with the average age of the squad having fallen significantly in line with the wider changes in the academy as a whole.
"By reverting to the under-21 label, we give a more accurate representation of that side, and move away from a title that was more appropriate within our previous structure.
"We remain extremely proud of how the academy as a whole continues to grow and evolve, and this change shows a full commitment to our current model, bringing the side in line with all other age groups from Under 8s upward. "Still a young, developing side who are embarking on their own journey, we want to ensure that the immediate expectations on them are realigned, allowing them to commit and concentrate fully on improving both individually and as a group. “The side have another exciting, challenging season ahead of them as they face category two opposition for the first time within the Professional Development League, and with the continued support of those right at the top of the club, we look forward to helping them fulfil their potential and become the best they can be both on and off the pitch.”
