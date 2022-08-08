Huddersfield Town eye new recruits in defence and attack as Danny Schofield offers update Matty Pearson and David Kasumu

The Terriers head to Preston North End on Tuesday night in the first round of the Carabao Cup as they look to kickstart their season after losing both of their opening games in the Championship.

Schofield feels that strengthening his options in attack is a priority but admits a long-term injury to centre-back Matty Pearson could force Town to bolster in that area.

However, the head coach says that he won’t be signing players just to make his squad bigger.

HEAD COACH: Danny Schofield is exploring the transfer market for new players. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

"We are always looking to strengthen the squad. That is something I will work closely on with the recruitment team and we will see where we go from there,” he said.

"First and foremost, we want to bring the right person and the right player into the club, which will strengthen us and someone who can buy into what we want to do very, very quickly.

“It is important we get that right.

"We have got a few areas we are looking at in attack and with Matty Pearson’s injury we are looking at defence as well. It has to be the right player and the right person.”

Pearson is one of only two Huddersfield players set to miss the visit of Preston on Tuesday, alongside David Kasumu who is out with a hamstring issue.

The forward came off the bench in the league opener against Burnley but Schofield says the injury is not as bad as first feared.

“Matty Pearson is long term but David Kasumu is better than expected so he will be about four to five weeks,” he added.

"He had an issue in that area before but since the results of the scan it has been quite positive.”

Schofield has hinted at making changes for the fixture while Preston boss Ryan Lowe is planning on giving his younger players a run out.