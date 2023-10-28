All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Huddersfield Town fans fume over 'embarrassing' defeat to Leeds United with criticism aimed at Darren Moore

Huddersfield Town fans have taken to social media to express their anger at another heavy defeat.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Oct 2023, 14:34 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 14:34 BST

The Terriers failed to bounce back from a midweek loss to Cardiff City, instead slumping to a 4-1 loss to Leeds United.

Leeds had a four-goal lead before half-time, courtesy of braces from Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Darren Moore still has just one win as Terriers boss and was the target of criticism from the away end at Elland Road.

Most Popular
Huddersfield Town endured a torrid afternoon at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesHuddersfield Town endured a torrid afternoon at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Huddersfield Town endured a torrid afternoon at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Below are a selection of posts shared on X by disgruntled Huddersfield fans.

@deanozoff73 said: “The worst squad we’ve assembled in 20 years. Years of cuts have eventually caught up and we are left with a team of free signings, kids and panic buys. I can handle losing but with no fight? Embarrassing.”

@lnr_models said: “[Going] 4-0 [down] two games in a row against mediocre opposition is unforgivable really and that’s not salty or deluded. We just want to see some fight…”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@yayadh2017 said: “I’ve been watching Town as long as I can remember and I’m 26 but I’ve never walked out later than 70 mins but I’ve left last two games after 45, says it all about Moore he doesn’t have tools to work with this team and it’s pathetic.

@TerrierNigel said: “I've had enough. I won't be returning to the JSS until Moore is gone. I will watch the first 15/20mins of his remaining games from comfort of my front room and switch over after we've conceded the first couple of goals.”

@jake_utt said: “Getting rid of Warnock for Moore is looking worse and worse by the day. We are terrible.”

@markykilroy said: “Darren Moore can’t put any positives forward. We will lose every game playing like this, whatever formation we concede goals. The squad is thin but I would have backed Warnock with them, it’s management and tactics. The players look unfit and confidence gone.”

Related topics:Darren MooreCardiff CityTerriersCrysencio SummervilleElland RoadWarnock