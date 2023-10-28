Huddersfield Town fans have taken to social media to express their anger at another heavy defeat.

The Terriers failed to bounce back from a midweek loss to Cardiff City, instead slumping to a 4-1 loss to Leeds United.

Leeds had a four-goal lead before half-time, courtesy of braces from Crysencio Summerville and Daniel James.

Darren Moore still has just one win as Terriers boss and was the target of criticism from the away end at Elland Road.

Huddersfield Town endured a torrid afternoon at Elland Road. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Below are a selection of posts shared on X by disgruntled Huddersfield fans.

@deanozoff73 said: “The worst squad we’ve assembled in 20 years. Years of cuts have eventually caught up and we are left with a team of free signings, kids and panic buys. I can handle losing but with no fight? Embarrassing.”

@lnr_models said: “[Going] 4-0 [down] two games in a row against mediocre opposition is unforgivable really and that’s not salty or deluded. We just want to see some fight…”

@yayadh2017 said: “I’ve been watching Town as long as I can remember and I’m 26 but I’ve never walked out later than 70 mins but I’ve left last two games after 45, says it all about Moore he doesn’t have tools to work with this team and it’s pathetic.

@TerrierNigel said: “I've had enough. I won't be returning to the JSS until Moore is gone. I will watch the first 15/20mins of his remaining games from comfort of my front room and switch over after we've conceded the first couple of goals.”

@jake_utt said: “Getting rid of Warnock for Moore is looking worse and worse by the day. We are terrible.”