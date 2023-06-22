Warnock lives in Devon and managed Argyle in the Nineties.
Meanwhile, Town face an appetising run of early-season fixtures and welcome relegated Leicester City in their home opener on August 12.They welcome David Wagner's Norwich City on August 26 and September starts with a visit to West Brom - managed by ex-boss Carlos Corberan - on September 2.Town end September with an eagerly-awaited derby trip to Elland to renew acquaintances with Leeds United.The reverse fixture takes place at the John Smith's Stadium on March 2.
Christmas games sees Huddersfield face back-to-back home games with Blackburn, on Boxing Day, and Middlesbrough on December 29, with Town starting 2024 with a New Year's Day trip to Leicester.
Huddersfield welcome the Owls on February 3 – they visit Hillsborough on October 7 – and their last home game of the campaign is against Birmingham on April 27.
They end the season at Ipswich on May 4.
Huddersfield full fixture list
August
5: Plymouth Argyle A
12 Leicester City H
19 Middlesbrough A
26 Norwich City H
September
2 West Bromwich Albion A
16 Rotherham United H
20 Stoke City H
23 Coventry City A
30 Ipswich Town H
October
3 Birmingham City A
7 Sheffield Wednesday A
21 Queens Park Rangers H
24 Cardiff City H
28 Leeds United A
November
4 Watford H
11 Hull City A
25 Southampton H
29 Sunderland A
December
2 Swansea City A
9 Bristol City H
12 Preston North End H
16 Millwall A
23 Norwich City A
26 Blackburn Rovers H
29 Middlesbrough H
January
1 Leicester City A
13 Plymouth Argyle H
20 Blackburn Rovers A
27 Queens Park Rangers A
February
3 Sheffield Wednesday H
10 Southampton A
14 Sunderland H
17 Hull City H
24 Watford A
March
2 Leeds United H
6 Cardiff City A
9 West Bromwich Albion H
16 Rotherham United A
29 Coventry City H
April
1 Stoke City A
6 Millwall H
9 Preston North End A
13 Bristol City A
20 Swansea City H
27 Birmingham City H
May
4 Ipswich Town A