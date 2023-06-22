NEIL WARNOCK faces a emotional return to Plymouth Argyle on the opening day of the 2023-24 Championship season with Huddersfield Town to visit Home Park on Saturday, August 5.

Warnock lives in Devon and managed Argyle in the Nineties.

Meanwhile, Town face an appetising run of early-season fixtures and welcome relegated Leicester City in their home opener on August 12.They welcome David Wagner's Norwich City on August 26 and September starts with a visit to West Brom - managed by ex-boss Carlos Corberan - on September 2.Town end September with an eagerly-awaited derby trip to Elland to renew acquaintances with Leeds United.The reverse fixture takes place at the John Smith's Stadium on March 2.

Christmas games sees Huddersfield face back-to-back home games with Blackburn, on Boxing Day, and Middlesbrough on December 29, with Town starting 2024 with a New Year's Day trip to Leicester.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson celebrate the Terriers key' late-season win at Cardiff City at the end of 2022-23. Picture: Press Association.

Huddersfield welcome the Owls on February 3 – they visit Hillsborough on October 7 – and their last home game of the campaign is against Birmingham on April 27.

They end the season at Ipswich on May 4.

Huddersfield full fixture list

August

5: Plymouth Argyle A

12 Leicester City H

19 Middlesbrough A

26 Norwich City H

September

2 West Bromwich Albion A

16 Rotherham United H

20 Stoke City H

23 Coventry City A

30 Ipswich Town H

October

3 Birmingham City A

7 Sheffield Wednesday A

21 Queens Park Rangers H

24 Cardiff City H

28 Leeds United A

November

4 Watford H

11 Hull City A

25 Southampton H

29 Sunderland A

December

2 Swansea City A

9 Bristol City H

12 Preston North End H

16 Millwall A

23 Norwich City A

26 Blackburn Rovers H

29 Middlesbrough H

January

1 Leicester City A

13 Plymouth Argyle H

20 Blackburn Rovers A

27 Queens Park Rangers A

February

3 Sheffield Wednesday H

10 Southampton A

14 Sunderland H

17 Hull City H

24 Watford A

March

2 Leeds United H

6 Cardiff City A

9 West Bromwich Albion H

16 Rotherham United A

29 Coventry City H

April

1 Stoke City A

6 Millwall H

9 Preston North End A

13 Bristol City A

20 Swansea City H

27 Birmingham City H

May