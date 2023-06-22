All Sections
Huddersfield Town fixtures: Emotional opening-day trip for Neil Warnock to Plymouth Argyle and another early reunion for Terriers

NEIL WARNOCK faces a emotional return to Plymouth Argyle on the opening day of the 2023-24 Championship season with Huddersfield Town to visit Home Park on Saturday, August 5.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST

Warnock lives in Devon and managed Argyle in the Nineties.

Meanwhile, Town face an appetising run of early-season fixtures and welcome relegated Leicester City in their home opener on August 12.They welcome David Wagner's Norwich City on August 26 and September starts with a visit to West Brom - managed by ex-boss Carlos Corberan - on September 2.Town end September with an eagerly-awaited derby trip to Elland to renew acquaintances with Leeds United.The reverse fixture takes place at the John Smith's Stadium on March 2.

Christmas games sees Huddersfield face back-to-back home games with Blackburn, on Boxing Day, and Middlesbrough on December 29, with Town starting 2024 with a New Year's Day trip to Leicester.

Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson celebrate the Terriers key' late-season win at Cardiff City at the end of 2022-23. Picture: Press Association.Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson celebrate the Terriers key' late-season win at Cardiff City at the end of 2022-23. Picture: Press Association.
Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock and assistant Ronnie Jepson celebrate the Terriers key' late-season win at Cardiff City at the end of 2022-23. Picture: Press Association.
Huddersfield welcome the Owls on February 3 – they visit Hillsborough on October 7 – and their last home game of the campaign is against Birmingham on April 27.

They end the season at Ipswich on May 4.

Huddersfield full fixture list

August

5: Plymouth Argyle A

12 Leicester City H

19 Middlesbrough A

26 Norwich City H

September

2 West Bromwich Albion A

16 Rotherham United H

20 Stoke City H

23 Coventry City A

30 Ipswich Town H

October

3 Birmingham City A

7 Sheffield Wednesday A

21 Queens Park Rangers H

24 Cardiff City H

28 Leeds United A

November

4 Watford H

11 Hull City A

25 Southampton H

29 Sunderland A

December

2 Swansea City A

9 Bristol City H

12 Preston North End H

16 Millwall A

23 Norwich City A

26 Blackburn Rovers H

29 Middlesbrough H

January

1 Leicester City A

13 Plymouth Argyle H

20 Blackburn Rovers A

27 Queens Park Rangers A

February

3 Sheffield Wednesday H

10 Southampton A

14 Sunderland H

17 Hull City H

24 Watford A

March

2 Leeds United H

6 Cardiff City A

9 West Bromwich Albion H

16 Rotherham United A

29 Coventry City H

April

1 Stoke City A

6 Millwall H

9 Preston North End A

13 Bristol City A

20 Swansea City H

27 Birmingham City H

May

4 Ipswich Town A

