Huddersfield Town fixtures: Fulham fixture for fans return, but opening-day uncertainty

BACK IN BUSINESS: Huddersfield Town are due to host fans again from the secind weekend in August

The Terriers played the back end of 2019-2020 and all of last season behind closed doors because of Covid-19 but the gates are due to open for the coming campaign and there are high-profile visitors for the occasion.

Huddersfield's campaign is due to start at Derby County the previous week but that is far from certain given the disciplinary issues around Wayne Rooney's side.

The Rams were fined £100,000 for breaching the league's accountancy rules , but still face the threat of relegation if a retrospective points deduction is imposed if the league successfully appeal against an independent commission's decision. Their fixtures are therefore interchangeable with those of Wycombe Wanderers, who were relegated to League One last season.

OPENING WEEKEND: The first round of Championship fxtures

Town have a Yorkshire derby at Sheffield United, relegated from the Premier League along with Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, on August 21, and are due to finish their campaign at Bristol City on May 7.

Blackpool at home and Blackburn Rovers away provide the opposition on Boxing Day and New Year's Day respectively.

Huddersfield's last home match before the pandemic was a 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic in February 2019.

AUGUST

7 Derby County* A

14 Fulham H

17 Preston North End H

21 Sheffield United A

28 Reading H

SEPTEMBER

11 Stoke City A

14 Blackpool A

18 Nottingham Forest H

25 Swansea City A

28 Blackburn Rovers H

OCTOBER

2 Luton Town A

16 Hull City H

20 Birmingham City H

23 Bournemouth A

30 Millwall H

NOVEMBER

2 Peterborough United A

6 Cardiff City A

20 West Bromwich Albion H

24 Queens Park Rangers A

27 Middlesbrough H

DECEMBER

4 Barnsley A

11 Coventry City H

18 Bristol City A

26 Blackpool H

29 Nottingham Forest A

JANUARY 2022

1 Blackburn Rovers A

15 Swansea City H

22 Reading A

29 Stoke City H

FEBRUARY

5 Derby County* H

9 Preston North End A

12 Sheffield United H

19 Fulham A

23 Cardiff City H

26 Birmingham City A

MARCH

5 Peterborough United H

12 West Bromwich Albion A

16 Millwall A

19 Bournemouth H

APRIL

2 Hull City A

9 Luton Town H

15 Queens Park Rangers H

18 Middlesbrough A

23 Barnsley H

30 Coventry City A

MAY

7 Bristol City H

* Subject to EFL disciplinary process

All fixtures subject to change