Huddersfield Town free nine players in squad cull

John Smith's Stadium, home of Huddersfield Town.

Meanwhile, experienced striker Fraizer Campbell, whose deal was also due to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, has penned a new one-year deal - with the club retaining an option to extend it for a further 12 months.

Options have been taken on four players - Juninho Bacuna, Isaac Mbenza, Alex Vallejo and Romoney Crichlow - to extend their contracts into the 2021-22 season and further talks will be held with experienced defender Richard Keogh.

Former captain Schindler has returned to his native Germany to join Nurnberg, while eight other players whose contracts end next month will also exit the club.

Alongside Schindler, Pritchard, Sanago and Stearman, Oumar Niasse - who has not played a game for the club due to injury after signing a short-term deal earlier this Spring - back-up goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler, defenders Demeaco Duhaney and Jaden Brown will also depart.

Loan duo Carel Eiting and Joel Pereira will also now return to their parent clubs.