Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls on fans' chants, facing the music and a Terriers rollercoaster

LESS than three years ago, Lee Nicholls was part of a Huddersfield Town side who were within one game of the Premier League.

He is now among a battered and bruised group who are closer to the relegation zone of League One than the automatic promotion positions in the third tier and the bouquets of the spring of 2022 have been replaced by brickbats.

While some savage chants were heard around three years ago in truth, exclusively in the direction of controversial referee Jon Moss after his infamous performance in the Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest in May 2022, the opprobrium now is firmly directed towards Town’s players following a horrendous run since January.

Lamentable form, brittle confidence, a litany of injuries and tension in the stands between some sections of the club’s support and the Town hierarchy had formed a dark narrative this spring.

Huddersfield Town keeper Lee Nicholls, pictured during the League One derby win at Barnsley. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Chants of ‘You’re not fit to wear the shirt’ have been directed at players at certain junctures following a run which has seen Town drop away from the top six after a run of five wins in 20 games, incorporating 13 defeats.

Town end their away commitments with their longest trip of the season to Exeter City on Saturday. For many players, it’s been another very long and trying campaign.

Nicholls said: "I am in the dressing room after the games and you can see lads sitting there disappointed and being down on the bus journey home and no-one is speaking.

"It’s part of the game and the fans pay their money to come and watch it and deserve to have their opinion and voice it.

Chris Maxwell.

"One of the biggest points of being a professional is how you dust yourselves down and go again.

"People are going to have opinions and are entitled to them.

"I have opinions and am entitled to mine. It’s about knowing where you went wrong and did well and you get your head down and keep going.

"I think since I have signed for this club, the fans took me in and welcomed me in. I know we have had tough times, but we have had good times too.

"I care about the club, my career and doing well.

"It does hurt, the way this season has gone and I am sure there’s a lot of people in this dressing room who it has hurt.

“It’s about us dusting ourselves down now and finishing the season well and being prepared to go again next year.”

Veteran Town goalkeeper Chris Maxwell has announced his retirement, bringing the curtain down on a 17-year professional playing career.

Town signed the ex-Blackpool and Preston custodian on a two-year deal in the summer of 2023 after he was released by the Seasiders after making 114 appearances in three and a half years.

The Welshman, 34, also represented a number of other clubs, including Preston, Wrexham, Fleetwood, Cambridge and Hibs in his playing career.