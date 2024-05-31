Huddersfield Town granted academy status in major step forward for chairman Kevin Nagle's plans

Huddersfield Town are to hold open trials for their new academy after an important plank of chairman Kevin Nagle's plans for the club was approved.

After a rigorous assessment process, the Terriers have been granted catergory three academy status for 2024-25.

They abandoned a traditional academy set-up in favour of a B team in 2020, but on buying the club last summer, Nagle was keen to restore it as soon as possible.

Although new to English football, Nagle has owned American second-tier club Sacramento Republic for over a decade.

PROGRESS: Huddersfield Town academy manager Jon Worthington

“Investing in our youth and future is of great strategic importance to what we’re trying to achieve as a club long-term, with chairman Kevin Nagle a huge believer in that philosophy," said chief executive Jake Edwards.

“We are proud of how our existing academy staff have embraced this challenge and passed the necessary tests with flying colours, and this gives us a platform from which to build going forward.

“Supporters will now begin to see changes, with new infrastructure planned to support our staff and players to give them the best possible chance of succeeding in the future.”

Former player Jon Worthington, who had a brief spell as caretaker-manager of the first team, is Huddersfield's academy manager.

“Our job is now to create an environment in which young footballers can learn, develop and grow, building themselves into Huddersfield Town first-team players of the future, whilst learning and adopting the beliefs and principles of our club," he said.

“As a product of our youth system, I know first hand just how important these early years can be both personally and professionally, and we will be doing everything in our power to ensure our academy is built to compete and enrich.”

Under English football's Elite Professional Performance Programme, clubs have to follow strict criteria to be categorised as an academy, with category one the elite, down to four.