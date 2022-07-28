It has been a testing close season for Town, who take the field on home soil for the EFL’s 2022-23 curtain-raiser against Burnley tonight – exactly two months after suffering heartache against Nottingham Forest.

Corberan – who is being linked with a move to Greek champions Olympiacos – stepped down in surprising fashion just before the start of pre-season, with two star players in Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo having also left to join the team who vanquished Town at Wembley in Forest.

But despite everything, Schofield, who leads Town for the first team as full-time head coach this evening, has cast aside notions of there being any potential hang-over from events at Wembley and in the subsequent two months after.

Danny Schofield the head coach of Huddersfield Town during the pre-season friendly between Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town. (Picture: William Early/Getty Images)

Schofield, who says that Town fans can expect a few style ‘tweaks’ from the Corberan era, said: “It has been a strange feeling. The players are that professional and focused on the job, they have moved on really quickly.

“There’s been no real talk about it. We obviously reflected as staff and as coaches, but after day one of pre-season, we moved on.”

Schofield says that the presence of number of senior players has proved particularly beneficial in focusing minds and re-setting following the events of the summer so far.

The Town head coach, who has an injury doubt surrounding Matty Pearson ahead of tonight’s televised Roses opener, added: “Having top senior professionals who are not only good footballers but top people really helps knit the squad together.

Danny Schofield takes charge of Huddersfield Town in a competitive game for the first time against Burnley on Friday. (Picture: William Early/Getty Images)

“There’s very little talk (of previous events) and I have experienced that in football – it changes so quickly with coaching staff, players and people working behind the scenes (leaving). Football is always evolving and it is business as usual.

“Whatever challenges and obstacles come, you just get on with it and climb over them together. That is what we will continue doing all season.

“The strength behind it all here is the unity of the players and togetherness. Any social events, they are all doing it together – although they don’t have too many!