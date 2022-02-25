Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan on Jon Russell, Pipa and Tom Lees

The 20-year-old crowned an impressive few weeks with a dramatic winner in the sixth-minute of stoppage time against Cardiff City in midweek as Town maintained their outstanding recent form and extended their unbeaten sequence in all competitions to a superb 16 matches.

For Russell, there was belated kudos with his first senior goal for the club after seeing a 'goal' controversially ruled out for handball in the previous home game with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Corberan, whose fourth-placed side visit Birmingham City on Saturday, said: "For me, it shows and reflects the good work he has been doing.

Carlos Corberan.

"I think his evolution has been very high, even if he had not scored the goal. But the fact that he showed this point of finishing and quality in front of the box shows that he has skills to not only be a central midfielder but to play as a number eight or a number ten higher up the pitch.

"He has the skill to manage the ball and play the ball, and he has a level of calm in all areas of the pitch. A player who can take 2-3 seconds with the ball can help give speed to the move and mean you are less likely to lose the ball. He allows the team to take better positions in attack.

"That calm close to our box can help us play out, and close to the other box means he can look for other goals."

Corberan expects influential defender Tom Lees to be available tomorrow, despite being in the wars on Wednesday when he received a fair bit of attention for a head wound after being caught by an elbow from Jordan Hugill.

Pipa (groin), who has endured an injury-hit campaign, will be assessed today as to whether he will be involved at St Andrew's.

Corberan continued: "We are going to see today if he (Pipa) can make the training with the group and complete the training. It will depend on how he trains before we make the decision.