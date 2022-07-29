The only goal of the game arrived on 18 minutes through Ian Maatsen, one of six Clarets debutants in Vincent Kompany's line-up.

Town were woeful in the first half and despite being better on the restart, they created little and had no shot on target all game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The performance from the bench of Tino Anjorin provided one crumb of comfort on a night when fellow replacement David Kasumu was substituted with a hamstring injury after just 15 minutes of action.

Pensive Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Schofield, pictured in the dug-out on his first match in full-time charge against Burnley on Friday night. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Defender Pearson was not involved, but Schofield confirmed the worrying injury update after the game.

Schofield said: "Matty Pearson has got a foot injury and will be on the sidelines for a significant period. With David Kasumu, it looks like a hamstring injury. I have not spoken to the physios yet, but we will assess that and see how he is.

"I think it is going to be a good few months (with Pearson). It is a big blow losing Matty as a character and a player, he is massive for this team. But Rams (Rarmani Edmonds-Green) came in today and it was a good opportunity for him and I thought he did well."

On the game, Schofield commented: "Overall, I thought the first half was quite disappointing. I thought tactically, we did not get it quite right and lost the middle of the pitch.

"Their wide players came inside and played really narrow. I think that is where they caused us the most problems. In the second half, I thought we changed things a little bit tactically and started to compete more in the central areas and it was a much more even game.

"There were some really good things in the second half. We were compact in the central areas.